Read below the full press release:

Somaliland Government Condemns Mogadishu Regime’s Aggression Against Qorilugud: Calls for International Condemnation,

Hargeisa, Somaliland, November 02nd, 2024 – The Government of the Republic of Somaliland unequivocally condemns the brutal assault carried out yesterday by the Mogadishu regime, in collaboration with militias from the eastern Sool region and Al-Shabaab-affiliated terrorists in Buuhoodle, targeting innocent citizens in Qorilugud town and its surrounding areas. This deliberate act of violence is a blatant attempt by the failed Mogadishu administration to undermine Somaliland’s upcoming democratic elections on November 13, 2024.

In a significant development, Abdiqani Sulub, the 2nd in Command at the Al-Shabaab camp in Buuhoodle, was killed in this conflict, further confirming Al-Shabaab’s involvement. The international community must be made aware of this. These actions constitute a grave violation of Somaliland’s sovereignty and an assault on its peace and stability. The Mogadishu regime’s deployment of aggression and terror tactics against Somaliland’s citizens reveals their utter desperation and lack of respect for human life. This attack is a direct threat not only to Somaliland’s democratic process but to the stability of the entire Horn of Africa.

The Republic of Somaliland calls upon the international community to forcefully condemn this aggression by the failed Halane regime. We urge all our partners to take a resolute stance against this blatant act of destabilization and support Somaliland’s right to conduct its elections free from foreign interference and violence.

Somaliland remains firm in its commitment to protect its citizens, uphold democratic values, and preserve our sovereignty against these unwarranted attacks. We will not be intimidated, nor will we allow our democratic path to be obstructed by such acts of aggression.

The Government of Somaliland calls on its allies and the broader international community to stand with us in condemning this attack, upholding international law, and supporting the will of the Somaliland people to pursue peace, stability, and democracy.

# # #