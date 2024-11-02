Customs agents will seize products containing frankincense made by the Somaliland company Asli Maydi at U.S. ports of entry under an order issued Friday.

A Somaliland company that manufactures frankincense, an aromatic resin that the wise men gifted to Jesus in the Bible story of his birth, will see its products confiscated at U.S. ports under sanctions issued Friday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel at all U.S. ports of entry will now detain frankincense and frankincense-based products sourced from Asli Maydi, a company based in the self-declared nation of Somaliland, due to suspected use of forced labor, officials announced.

Frankincense, one of world’s oldest commodities that is distilled from the resin of African Boswellia trees, is commonly used in essential oils for fragrance and skincare.

The CBP said it has collected evidence that Asli Maydi has engaged in “deception, physical violence, abusive working conditions, intimidation and threats and withholding of wages.”

“Trading in goods made with forced labor is in direct opposition to American values,” said CBP Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner Troy Miller. “When goods are manufactured at the cost of someone’s health, safety, or freedom, we all lose.

“CBP will continue to pursue aggressive enforcement actions to hold unscrupulous businesses, importers, and manufacturers around the world accountable.”

Under U.S. law, the importation of goods produced in foreign countries by convict, forced, indentured or child labor is prohibited. Such goods are liable for seizure and forfeiture at ports of entry.

A two-year investigation conducted by the nonprofit news website The Fuller Project and The Guardian published last year reported that a dozen women working for Asli Maydi claimed the company “routinely underpays its workers, requires them to work in harsh conditions that are linked to health problems” and is led by a “politically powerful man whom multiple women have accused of sexual harassment and assault.”

Asli Maydi’s owner, Barkhad Hassan, denied all the allegations against him, but the investigation led to a decision by the Utah-based essential oils marketer doTERRA in August to terminate its frankincense contract with the Somaliland supplier.

The company said its independent investigation of Asli Maydi determined that in certain cases it “did not pay harvesters and sorters in a fair and on-time manner” and that some Asli Maydi facilities “did not have adequate access to clean water and sanitation.”

The company said it could not confirm the sexual harassment claims against Hassan but added that it treats “any allegation of sexual assault with the utmost seriousness.”

DoTERRA also reported that in retaliation for its contract being terminated, Asli Maydi “overtook” a healthcare facility the U.S. company owns and operates in Somaliland, forcing all of its patients and staff to “immediately evacuate the premises.”

“DoTERRA is actively supporting legal action to manage the transfer of the hospital to Somaliland’s Ministry of Health Development,” the company said.

The agency will detain imports of frankincense and frankincense-based products produced using forced labor

This WRO is CBP’s latest action to address forced labor and other human rights abuses around the world. With this WRO issuance, CBP currently oversees and enforces 52 WROs and eight Findings under 19 U.S.C. § 1307.

The International Labor Organization estimates that nearly 28 million workers suffer under conditions of forced labor worldwide. Forced labor exposes vulnerable populations to inhumane working conditions and hurts American workers and law-abiding businesses who cannot compete with forced labor goods that are sold below market value.

19 U.S.C. § 1307 prohibits the importation of “[a]ll goods, wares, articles, and merchandise mined, produced, or manufactured wholly or in part in any foreign country by convict labor or/and forced labor, or/and indentured labor under penal sanctions.” This also includes forced or indentured child labor. When CBP has information reasonably indicating that imported goods are made by forced labor in violation of 19 U.S.C. § 1307 and are being, or are likely to be, imported into the United States, the agency will order personnel at U.S. ports of entry to detain shipments of those goods. Such shipments will be excluded or subjected to seizure and forfeiture if the importer fails to demonstrate proof of admissibility in accordance with the applicable regulations.

CBP receives allegations of forced labor from a variety of sources, including private citizens, government agencies, media, non-government organizations, and witnesses. Any person or organization that has reason to believe merchandise produced with the use of forced labor is being, or is likely to be, imported into the United States can report detailed allegations by contacting CBP through the e-Allegations Online Trade Violation Reporting System or by calling 1-800-BE-ALERT.

