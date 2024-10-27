The article titled “Recognition in the Making: Somaliland’s Transformation under Muse Bihi” outlines the unique situation of Somaliland as an unrecognized country in the Horn of Africa, contrasting it with the challenges faced by its neighbor, Somalia.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 following a war against the dictatorial regime of Siyad Barre, with Muse Bihi Abdi playing a significant role in the movement for independence.

Key Points:

Democratic Progress: Since its independence, Somaliland has conducted several elections and referendums, showcasing its commitment to democracy. Three presidents have led the country, contributing to the development of its political landscape. Regional Stability: While neighboring countries grapple with crises, Somaliland remains peaceful and stable. This contrast highlights Somaliland’s effective governance and the hope that it offers in a turbulent region. Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ethiopia: In January 2024, Somaliland signed a notable deal with Ethiopia for sea access through the Berbera port, which aims to boost Somaliland’s international recognition. However, this deal has raised tensions with Somalia and Djibouti, both concerned about territorial and trade implications. Challenges and Opposition: President Bihi faces resistance from regional powers like Turkey and Egypt, which are aligned with Somalia. Nevertheless, he strives for recognition while maintaining local support. Nation-Building Efforts: Under Bihi’s leadership since 2017, Somaliland has achieved significant economic and social advancements, including infrastructural developments, a growing healthcare budget, and educational reforms, which all contribute to enhancing the nation’s self-sufficiency. Path to Recognition: Somaliland aims for recognition at international bodies like the United Nations by demonstrating its statehood qualities as defined by the Montevideo Convention, but faces hurdles due to the political dynamics with Somalia. Future Governance: The upcoming election is seen as pivotal for Somaliland’s future, particularly regarding its aspirations for international recognition and continued development under a stable government.

The article emphasizes the importance of Muse Bihi’s leadership in fostering Somaliland’s democratic values and regional stability amidst challenges, with a hopeful outlook on the prospect of gaining international recognition.

