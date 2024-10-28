As Somaliland gears up for its presidential and party elections on November 13, the country’s electoral authorities are taking robust measures to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.

Fines for Code Violations

The Electoral Ethics and Monitoring Committee has imposed fines on several parties, including the Waddani and Kulmiye parties, the Kaah political association, and officials from the government and Hargeisa Council, for breaching the Election Code of Conduct.

These infractions include misuse of public office and campaign conduct violations, highlighting the need for all parties to comply with established guidelines for political activities.

📢 The #Somaliland Electoral Ethics and Monitoring Committee announced fines today for the Waddani and Kulmiye parties, the Kaah political association, and officials from both the government and Hargeisa Council, citing breaches of the Election Code of Conduct. #SLElections214. pic.twitter.com/KtEB4BYYyD — Somaliland National Electoral Commission (SLNEC) (@SLNECHQ) October 27, 2024

The committee’s enforcement efforts aim to promote a transparent and fair election environment, emphasizing that compliance with the code is crucial for maintaining democratic practices.

As Somaliland approaches this critical electoral period, the committee is sending a strong message to all parties involved, reminding them that a fair and honest election process benefits everyone in the country.

Media Code of Conduct

In a related development, the National Electoral Commission (NEC) hosted a formal signing of the Election Media Code of Conduct, which was signed by NEC Chairman Musa Hassan, Minister of Information Ali Marehan, and chairpersons of Somaliland’s media organizations Solja and WIJA.

📢 The #Somaliland NEC hosted a formal signing of the Election Media Code of Conduct. Signed by @SLNECChairman, Minister of Information Ali Marehan, & Chairpersons of @solja_org & WIJA, this agreement underscores a commitment to balanced media coverage for #SLElection2024. pic.twitter.com/m0NiIHvyom — Somaliland National Electoral Commission (SLNEC) (@SLNECHQ) October 27, 2024

This agreement underscores the commitment to balanced media coverage for Somaliland’s presidential and party elections.

Awareness Message

Meanwhile, the NEC has also launched an awareness campaign to educate citizens about the upcoming elections.

A video message was released, informing voters of the date, time, and locations of polling stations, as well as their rights and responsibilities in the electoral process. The message emphasizes that every citizen has the right to vote once and encourages them to take advantage of the opportunity to choose their future.

📢 Voter Education Message on Election Ethics: Integrity and transparency are vital for fair elections. Let’s ensure our voices are heard ethically and responsibly. #ElectionEthics #SL_Elections2024 pic.twitter.com/H4CU57DKC6 — Somaliland National Electoral Commission (SLNEC) (@SLNECHQ) October 23, 2024

As Somaliland approaches the presidential and national party elections, the country’s electoral authorities are working diligently to ensure that the polls are free, fair, and transparent.

With these measures in place, Somaliland is poised to demonstrate its commitment to democratic principles and its ability to hold credible elections.