The National Electoral Commission of Somaliland has announced the final voter list for the upcoming dual elections (presidential and political parties) on November 13, 2024. This election marks a pivotal moment for democracy in the country, as Somaliland, continues its pursuit of international recognition.

With 1.3 million registered voters across 6 regions, the election represents a significant portion of the eligible population. However, the number falls short of the estimated 4 million individuals over the age of 15, suggesting potential voter disillusionment. This can be attributed to factors such as the ongoing political tensions with Somalia and the displacement of citizens from the occupied East Sool region.

Despite these challenges, Somaliland remains a beacon of democracy in a region often plagued by conflict and instability. The upcoming election will utilize a pioneering IRIS and fingerprint-based anti-fraud system, further solidifying the integrity of the electoral process.

Key Points:

1.3 million registered voters for the November 13th and political party polls.

A pioneering IRIS and a fingerprint-based anti-fraud system are to be deployed.

Somaliland remains the only democracy between the Nile and Tana Rivers.

The voter list includes citizens from contested areas like Las Anod, Hudun, Taleh, and Buhodleh.

Arrangements have been made for East Sool residents to vote at the Oog and Caynaba polling stations.

Somaliland’s election stands as a testament to its democratic aspirations, in stark contrast to Somalia’s lack of elections since 1967.

The Significance of Somaliland’s Election

Somaliland’s 2024 presidential and political party election holds immense significance for several reasons:

The success of Somaliland’s democratic process serves as an inspiration for other countries in the region struggling with conflict and instability. A call for international recognition: The peaceful and transparent conduct of the election strengthens Somaliland’s case for international recognition, highlighting its capacity for self-governance and stability.

Challenges and the Road Ahead

While Somaliland’s democratic journey is commendable, challenges remain. The ongoing dispute with Somalia over territory and the displacement of citizens from East Sool continue to pose obstacles. Additionally, the lack of international recognition hinders access to resources and development opportunities.

Despite these challenges, Somaliland’s determination to build a democratic and prosperous nation is unwavering. The upcoming election serves as a crucial step in its journey towards international recognition and self-determination. The international community must take note of Somaliland’s democratic achievements and consider extending the hand of recognition, paving the way for a brighter future for the people of Somaliland.

Conclusion

The 2024 presidential and political party elections in Somaliland are a testament to the resilience and democratic aspirations of its people. As the only functioning democracy in the Horn of Africa, Somaliland stands as an example for the region and beyond. The international community must acknowledge Somaliland’s democratic progress and consider extending recognition, supporting its continued development, and fostering peace and stability in the region.