Somaliland President Approves NEC's Proposal For Dual Election Date In 2024

In a significant development for the Republic of Somaliland, President Muse Bihi Abdi has given his approval to the proposal put forth by the national electoral commission, marking a pivotal moment in the country’s democratic journey.

Through a presidential decree issued recently, it has been officially announced that the polling day for the upcoming elections is scheduled for Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

The decision, as outlined in the proclamation by His Excellency Muse Bihi Abdi, sets the stage for a combined presidential and political parties elections to be conducted on the aforementioned date, in accordance with the proposal presented by the National Electoral Commission.

This declaration underscores the commitment of Somaliland to upholding democratic principles and ensuring the smooth functioning of the electoral process.

The issuance of the Presidential Decree, in line with the constitutional provisions and electoral laws of the Republic of Somaliland, reflects a meticulous adherence to the legal frameworks governing the conduct of elections. Article 90 of the Constitution and Article 6, Clause 2 of the Amendment and Supplement to the General Law on Elections and Voter Registration in Law No. 91/2023 mandate the President to specify the election period within a stipulated timeframe upon receiving the Electoral Commission’s recommendations.

Referring to the official document bearing reference No.: KDG/XK-6/083/2024 dated 20/04/2024, which delineates the election date for the positions of President, Vice President, and National Parties, President Muse Bihi Abdi has formally announced that the electoral processes for these roles will be synchronized and conducted concurrently on November 13, 2024. This synchronized approach to the electoral calendar is aimed at streamlining the electoral procedures and ensuring a cohesive and efficient election cycle.

The announcement of the election date heralds a new chapter in the democratic landscape of Somaliland, underscoring the nation’s commitment to fostering a transparent, inclusive, and participatory electoral system.

As the country prepares for the forthcoming elections, it is imperative for all stakeholders, including political parties, candidates, electoral authorities, and citizens, to uphold the principles of democracy, respect the rule of law, and engage in a constructive and peaceful electoral process.

In conclusion, the approval of the election date by President Muse Bihi Abdi signifies a significant milestone in the democratic journey of Somaliland, reaffirming the nation’s dedication to democratic governance, electoral integrity, and civic participation.

The scheduled elections on November 13, 2024, hold the promise of shaping the future trajectory of the country and embody the enduring spirit of democracy prevailing in the Republic of Somaliland.