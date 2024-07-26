Lord Polak's Insights The Significance of the Ethiopia-Somaliland MoU for Regional Stability

Lord Polak states that the Ethiopia-Somaliland MoU addresses crucial economic and security needs while setting a new path for regional diplomacy and international recognition

In a House of Lords debate on foreign affairs and defense on July 25, 2024, Lord Stuart Polak CBE praised the historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Somaliland and Ethiopia on January 1, 2024. He noted that this agreement would significantly enhance peace and development in the Horn of Africa.

Lord Polak expressed gratitude to UK supporters of Somaliland in both the House of Commons and the House of Lords for their unwavering commitment to strengthening relations between Somaliland and Ethiopia, which is vital for regional stability and progress.

During the debate, he remarked, “My Lords, I refer the House to my registered interests and I welcome the noble Baroness, Lady Anderson, and the noble Lord, Lord Coaker—who seems to have just nipped out—as well as the noble Lord, Lord Collins, who has been announced as Minister for Africa. I am sorry the noble Lord is not in his place because, on January 1, 2024, Ethiopia and Somaliland signed a landmark memorandum that promises to alter regional dynamics considerably.

The agreement grants Ethiopia access to the Red Sea via the port of Berbera. Somaliland will lease a 20-kilometer stretch of coastline to Ethiopia for 50 years, and in return, Ethiopia has committed to recognizing Somaliland as an independent state, making it the first United Nations member state to do so, a historic milestone. From Ethiopia’s perspective, the MoU highlights a strategic necessity. As a landlocked country, Ethiopia has long needed reliable and cost-effective access to the sea to enhance trade, and this agreement addresses that economic need and enhances security.

The Ethiopia-Somaliland MoU is a landmark agreement with wide-reaching implications. It addresses crucial economic and security needs while setting a new path for regional diplomacy and international recognition. As we navigate these complex geopolitical landscapes, it is essential that we remain engaged and proactive in fostering stability and cooperation in the Horn of Africa. We must support the efforts of countries such as Somaliland and Ethiopia to bring stability in this region, and I look forward to working with the noble Lord, Lord Collins, on this matter going forward.”

In conclusion, the memorandum of understanding between Ethiopia and Somaliland has the potential to reshape regional dynamics and pave the way for enhanced economic integration and security cooperation in the Horn of Africa. As the international community navigates these complex geopolitical landscapes, it is crucial to remain engaged and proactive in fostering stability and cooperation in the region. The Ethiopia-Somaliland MoU represents a significant opportunity to advance these shared goals and promote enduring peace and prosperity in the Horn of Africa.