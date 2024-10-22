In a bid to solidify the final preparations for the upcoming presidential and party elections, the Somaliland National Electoral Commission (NEC) recently met with European Union (EU) Ambassador Karin Johansson and her delegation at the NEC headquarters.

The meeting served as a critical step towards ensuring a free, fair, and transparent electoral process, with the polls scheduled to take place on November 13, 2024.

During the discussions, NEC officials provided a comprehensive overview of the progress made in key areas, including voter registration efforts, logistical arrangements, and security strategies.

The meeting highlighted the significance of collaboration between the NEC and the EU in addressing any outstanding issues as the election date draws near, underscoring the importance of a seamless execution of the elections.

The NEC has demonstrated its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the electoral process, outlining a series of measures to facilitate a successful election. The meeting with the EU delegation marked a crucial milestone in finalizing preparations for what is anticipated to be a pivotal event in Somaliland’s democratic journey.

As Somaliland prepares to head to the polls on November 13, the upcoming elections are expected to determine not only the country’s next president but also shape the future of its political landscape.

Amid a complex regional backdrop, Somaliland continues to champion democratic values, and the NEC’s efforts to ensure a smooth and transparent electoral process are a testament to this commitment.

The successful execution of the elections will be a significant milestone in Somaliland’s democratic development, and the NEC’s collaboration with the EU is a crucial step towards achieving this goal.

As the election date approaches, the NEC remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of electoral integrity, transparency, and fairness, ensuring that the polls truly reflect the will of the Somaliland people.