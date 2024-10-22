The National Electoral Commission (NEC) of Somaliland has initiated a comprehensive training program aimed at preparing 170 Trainers of Trainers (ToT) to equip party and association agents with the necessary skills to ensure the smooth conduct of the November 13, 2024 elections.

This initiative is part of the NEC‘s extensive preparations for the polls, which are expected to be pivotal for Somaliland’s democratic future.

The ToTs will be responsible for training agents who will be stationed at polling stations throughout the country, ensuring that they are equipped to manage operations effectively and uphold the transparency of the election process.

“These agents will be deployed to polling stations for the upcoming election,” said the Commission in a brief statement released on its official X (ex-Twitter) account.

The Somaliland National Electoral Commission (NEC) has launched a training program for 170 trainers who will prepare party/association agents. These agents will be deployed to polling stations for the upcoming election. Organized in collaboration with NMID. #SL_Elections2024 pic.twitter.com/xlJ6ksD9fS — Somaliland National Electoral Commission (SLNEC) (@SLNECHQ) October 22, 2024

The training program is being carried out in collaboration with the National Movement for Inclusive Democracy (NMID), highlighting the NEC’s commitment to an inclusive and credible electoral process.

By investing in the training of election agents, the NEC aims to guarantee the integrity of the upcoming elections and maintain high standards of electoral transparency and fairness across Somaliland.

As the country prepares for this critical event in its democratic development, the NEC’s efforts demonstrate its dedication to ensuring that the polls are free, fair, and reflective of the will of the people.

After regaining its 1960 independence from Somalia in 1991, Somaliland embarked on a remarkable journey of building a democratic system of government.

Since then, the country has held numerous elections, gradually strengthened its democratic institutions, and solidified its position as a beacon of stability in the Horn of Africa.

The upcoming elections are poised to further cement Somaliland’s democratic credentials, with the NEC playing a vital role in ensuring the credibility and legitimacy of the process.