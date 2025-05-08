The article, “Somaliland is not Somalia (Villa-Somalia),” written by Eng. Abdi Ali Barkhad, an independent political analyst in Somaliland, argues that Somaliland is a separate and independent entity from Somalia, and Somalia’s claims of jurisdiction over Somaliland are baseless.

The author contends that the 1960 Act of Union (meant to unite Somaliland and Somalia) was never properly ratified and therefore isn’t legally binding. He also argues that the name “Somali Republic” is misleading because it’s associated with Somalia’s colonial past. The article says the Somaliland people rejected the union at a referendum.

The author emphasizes that Somaliland has been self-governing and distinct from Somalia since the early 1990s (after the collapse of the Somali government).

Somaliland’s relationship with Taiwan (a democratic nation) is highlighted. The author alleges that China, seeking to undermine Somaliland’s stability, is supporting the Somali government and arming terrorist groups in eastern Somaliland to create instability.

The article criticizes a Somali official, accusing him of being opportunistic, manipulated by the UN, and spreading misinformation.

The author appeals for genuine support from the US for Somaliland.

In essence, the article is a strong defense of Somaliland’s independence and a critique of Somalia’s claims of sovereignty over it, framing it as a historical and legal fallacy. It suggests Somalia is influenced by China and exacerbating regional instability to undermine Somaliland.

Somaliland is not Somalia (Villa-Somalia)

Eng. Abdi Ali Barkhad

Independent Political Analyst

Hargeisa Somaliland

The assertion of jurisdiction by Somalia over Somaliland is fundamentally unsupported by any credible legal foundation. The basis for Somalia’s claims can be traced back to the Act of Union, which was enacted in 1960. However, this Act was never formalized through a process of ratification and has therefore not gained recognition as a valid legal framework. After the Act, a referendum was held to vote on the new constitution, which overwhelmingly reflected the sentiments of the people of Somaliland, who rejected it.

Moreover, it is important to note that the term “Somali Republic,” which was adopted during this transitional phase, is misleading. This name had historical associations primarily rooted in the context of Italian colonial rule and during the period of the United Nations Trusteeship, which complicates the legitimacy of the name as a representative label for Somalia. The use of this term further obscures the distinct identity and political aspirations of Somaliland.

In light of these historical and legal contexts, it becomes evident that there exists no justifiable basis for Somalia to assert territorial claims over Somaliland, as the latter has pursued a path of self-governance and has remained distinct in its political and social identity since the early 1990s.

Regarding Taiwan, Somaliland has made a conscious decision to engage with democratic nations, clearly turning down the overtures of China’s Communist Party. China appears intent on undermining the stability of Somaliland, particularly seeking to disrupt the agreements established between Somaliland and Taiwan. To further its agenda, China has been financing the Somali government while simultaneously providing arms to terrorist factions operating in eastern Somaliland, exacerbating regional tensions and insecurity.

The individual referred to as “Called himself Member of Foreign Affairs Committee-Member of the House of People of Somalia” is characterized by a lack of discernment and a tendency toward opportunism. He has reportedly been influenced by the United Nations office in Mogadishu. This character boasts about his familiarity with the U.S. Constitution, claiming to have a deeper understanding than the elected lawmakers in Congress.

However, it is important to clarify that he was not elected to the position he claims; instead, he was nominated, circumventing established agreements prevalent in Mogadishu. His rhetoric is laced with blatant falsehoods and serves to incite division and animosity. The six million residents of Somaliland are eagerly anticipating genuine support from the US in a critical situation.

About the Author

Engineer Abdi Ali Barkhad is a consulting Somali electrical engineer, political analyst, and writer known for his comprehensive commentary on the politics of the Horn of Africa and international relations. He has published numerous articles analyzing current policies in the region and is a staunch advocate for the cause of the Republic of Somaliland. His insights have been featured on platforms such as Araweelo News Network, among others. He can be reached at: tra50526@gmail.com

Editor’s Note: Views in the article do not necessarily reflect the views of Saxafi Media