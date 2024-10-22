In a significant step towards ensuring the integrity of the upcoming presidential and political organization elections in Somaliland, the National Electoral Commission (NEC) has taken a proactive approach by swearing in staff responsible for preparing and sorting electoral materials.

This move comes amidst the country’s preparations for the polls on November 13, 2024.

The oath-taking ceremony announced through a press release on the NEC’s X (ex-Twitter account) highlights the importance of maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and impartiality among the staff members entrusted with handling sensitive electoral materials.

“The Somaliland National Electoral Commission (NEC) today administered the oath of office to the staff responsible for managing the distribution of ballot boxes. These staff members will package the ballot boxes and other election materials for the polling stations,” reads the statement.

The Somaliland National Electoral Commission (NEC) today administered the oath of office to the staff responsible for managing the distribution of ballot boxes. These staff members will package the ballot boxes and other election materials for the polling stations. pic.twitter.com/vvU8JkgmX6 — Somaliland National Electoral Commission (SLNEC) (@SLNECHQ) October 22, 2024

The NEC’s dedication to conducting free and fair elections is a testament to Somaliland’s enduring commitment to democracy, which began over three decades ago.

After regaining its 1960 independence from Somalia in 1991, Somaliland embarked on a remarkable journey of building a democratic system of government. Since then, the country has held numerous elections, gradually strengthened its democratic institutions, and solidified its position as a beacon of stability in the Horn of Africa.

The upcoming elections are poised to further cement Somaliland’s democratic credentials, with the NEC playing a vital role in ensuring the credibility and legitimacy of the process.

The staff members who took the oath of duty are now responsible for sorting and distributing electoral materials to designated areas and polling booths across the country. Their diligence and integrity in this critical task will be essential in maintaining the trust of the Somaliland people and safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process.

By taking the oath, these staff members have pledged to uphold the principles of transparency, accountability, and impartiality, helping to ensure that the elections are free, fair, and reflective of the will of the people.

As the country approaches the crucial elections, the NEC’s efforts to ensure the smooth conduct of the polls demonstrate its commitment to upholding the democratic principles that have guided Somaliland for over three decades.

The swearing-in ceremony of the staff members is a reassuring sign that the electoral body is dedicated to safeguarding the democratic process and ensuring that the voices of the Somaliland people are heard through free and fair elections.