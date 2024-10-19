In a crucial step towards the upcoming elections, Somaliland has received the ballot papers for the November 13, 2024, polls.

The announcement was made by the Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), Mr. Musa Hassan Yusuf, during a press event at Egal International Airport in Hargeisa.

The arrival of the ballot papers marks an important milestone in Somaliland’s democratic process. Mr. Musa Hassan emphasized NEC’s commitment to ensuring free, fair, and transparent elections, stating that the arrival of the ballot papers represents a setback for Somaliland’s adversaries and a celebration of the nation’s political rights.

NEC commissioners received the ballot papers alongside representatives from participating political parties and organizations, all working under an ad-hoc implementation committee to ensure a smooth electoral process.

The chairman urged all eligible voters to exercise their rights by turning out in large numbers on election day. He highlighted the NEC’s readiness for the election and the importance of maintaining peace during the voting process, calling for calm and respectful expression from party supporters.

Mr. Musa Hassan also reassured the nation of the electoral commission’s preparedness for an incident-free election, which he deemed critical for the country’s stability and democratic development.

The 2024 election is a pivotal moment for Somaliland as voters will choose their leaders, attracting close attention from political parties, organizations, and the international community.

The NEC’s actions, including the timely arrival of ballot papers and its transparency commitments, have laid the groundwork for what many hope will be a successful and peaceful election.