The official political campaigns for the upcoming presidential and party elections, scheduled for November 13, 2024, began on Saturday with Barwaqo political organization hosting its field day.

According to electoral regulations, each political party or organization is allocated a specific day to conduct rallies nationwide. This process continues daily, allowing each party a dedicated opportunity to engage their supporters.

Barwaqo was the first to kick off the month-long campaign, rallying supporters across major towns, regions, and rural areas while soliciting votes and outlining campaign pledges and policies.

At Hargeisa’s Kheyria Square, Barwaqo chairman Ali Hussein Nuur Beegsi addressed the crowd, emphasizing citizens’ political rights in selecting their leaders.

Barwaqo is among seven new political organizations vying for recognition as official parties, competing against three existing parties that aim to maintain their status. The elections will also feature presidential and vice-presidential candidates competing for the top positions on the same day.

A Pivotal Election for Somaliland

The upcoming elections in Somaliland are historic, as they will determine the next president and vice president while reshaping the political landscape. For the first time, presidential and political party voting will occur on the same day, marking a significant moment in the nation’s democratic progress.

The political climate is highly competitive, with new organizations like Barwaqo challenging the established order. The results will influence Somaliland’s governance and policies for years, as successful parties will gain the mandate to shape the country’s future.

Barwaqo’s early campaigning and widespread presence have raised the stakes for other political entities. As the campaign unfolds, Somaliland’s citizens will closely observe how each contender articulates their vision, policies, and leadership in their bid for electoral support.

With the election date nearing, the stage is set for a vigorous political contest. The coming weeks will be crucial for all parties and organizations as they mobilize supporters in preparation for the decisive vote on November 13, 2024.