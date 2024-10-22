The National Electoral Commission (NEC) of Somaliland has officially received the final batch of assorted materials necessary for the upcoming presidential and political party elections.

The arrival of these materials, which took place on Monday morning at the Egal International Airport, marks a significant milestone in the preparation for the upcoming elections.

NEC officials, accompanied by representatives of participating political parties and organizations forming the electoral taskforce committee, were present at the airport to personally oversee the arrival of the materials, which were transported via a chartered flight. This latest delivery included a variety of essential items such as inks, voting seals, and ballot boxes, complementing the earlier arrival of ballot papers on the preceding Saturday.

Expressing their satisfaction with the progress of the election preparations, the task force committee commended the NEC for their diligence in ensuring that all necessary materials had been successfully brought into the country. They also emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and security throughout the election process, urging supporters of various candidates and political institutions to uphold stability and prevent any potential disturbances.

NEC Commissioner Ahmed Hassan reiterated the importance of maintaining peaceful order as the materials were received, underscoring that all requisite items for the elections are now in place. With the elections effectively underway, he called upon the populace to responsibly exercise their political rights and participate in the electoral process in a peaceful manner.

Furthermore, Commissioner Hassan cautioned officials from political parties and organizations to adhere to electoral regulations, refraining from engaging in divisive language or offensive rhetoric during their campaigns. Instead, he urged them to prioritize fostering a peaceful and harmonious environment as they seek support across the country.

With the arrival of the final batch of election materials, Somaliland is one step closer to conducting successful and orderly presidential and political party elections. The NEC and all relevant stakeholders remain committed to ensuring a transparent, peaceful, and credible electoral process for the benefit of the nation.