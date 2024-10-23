On October 19, the Somaliland Civil Aviation and Airport Authority (CAAA) officially entered into a partnership with Air Tolerance Professional, a Serbian aviation training organization.

This agreement signifies a significant step forward in enhancing aviation training in Somaliland.

The collaboration between the Somaliland Civil Aviation and Airport Authority and Air Tolerance Professional has been in the works for some time, culminating in the formal signing of the agreement.

This partnership will primarily focus on two key areas: aviation training and pilot training.

During the signing ceremony, Mr. Omer Zayid, General Manager of the Somaliland Civil Aviation and Airports Authority, and Mr. Mirghani Hammed, CEO of Air Tolerance Professional, emphasized the importance of this cooperation.

They highlighted how the partnership will strengthen the Somaliland Civil Aviation Academy, ultimately contributing to the growth of the aviation industry and creating opportunities for aspiring young professionals in the region.

The agreement was signed in the presence of several Department Directors from the CAAA, marking a pivotal moment in the establishment of the Somaliland Aviation Academy, an initiative championed by President Muse Bihi Abdi.

This milestone represents a significant advancement for Somaliland’s aviation sector, securing future opportunities for the next generation and enhancing the safety, security, and quality of aviation services in Somaliland.