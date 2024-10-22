President Bihi Launches Somaliland Airlines and Aviation Development Projects

President Muse Bihi Abdi of Somaliland has officially launched a new aircraft for Somaliland Airlines, designated for training local pilots.

The aircraft, developed in collaboration with Serbian experts, was unveiled during a successful inaugural flight piloted by the president.

Additionally, President Bihi laid the foundation stone for a new Aviation Institute under the Somaliland Civil Aviation and Airport Authority, focusing on aviation sciences.

He also initiated the construction of a new terminal at Egal International Airport and inaugurated a modernized VIP lounge for dignitaries.

During the event, officials, including ministers and aviation training experts, praised the nation’s progress and the project’s significance for development.

In his remarks, President Bihi commended the aviation authorities for their efforts in realizing his vision for Somaliland to operate its own aircraft.

The president concluded the event by awarding certificates of honor to young Somalilanders who studied aviation abroad, along with foreign experts who will train them to fly the new aircraft.

This milestone significantly advances Somaliland’s aviation sector, positioning it as a growing hub for aviation education and regional air transport.

The new Aviation Institute will offer Civil Aviation Pilot (PPL) training, with graduates receiving their Commercial Pilot Certificate (CPC) from the recognized Serbia Aviation Academy, meeting European and national aviation standards.