Somaliland Establishes Air Defense Forces Before Somalia

Somaliland has once again demonstrated its proactive stance on national security by establishing air defense forces, outpacing Somalia in building its air defense capabilities. This move highlights Somaliland’s determination to solidify its sovereignty and protect its airspace from potential threats.

The newly formed air defense forces will enable Somaliland to detect, deter, and respond to aerial threats, strengthening its security infrastructure in the Horn of Africa. Despite its lack of formal international recognition, Somaliland continues to develop its military capacity, ensuring peace and stability in the region.

This development also positions Somaliland ahead of Somalia, which has yet to establish a comparable air defense system. Experts suggest that Somaliland’s strategic military advancements will serve as a deterrent to external threats while also boosting the country’s overall security.

As Somaliland continues to assert itself as a functioning and self-sufficient state, its investment in defense infrastructure is seen as a critical component of its long-term security strategy.

The Somaliland government has already outlined plans for further military developments in the coming years to address both internal and external security challenges.