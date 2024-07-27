Liverpool City Council Re-Recognizes Somaliland, A Historic Moment

In a historic move, the Liverpool City Council has unanimously passed a motion re-recognizing the Republic of Somaliland as a sovereign and independent nation. This decision underscores the city’s commitment to supporting and acknowledging the aspirations of the Somaliland people for self-determination.

The motion, which was met with resounding support from the council, calls upon the UK government to re-recognize Somaliland as an independent country, distinct from Somalia. Reflecting the sentiment of the council, Liverpool’s Lord Mayor Richard Kemp declared, “Liverpool council unanimously agreed a motion calling upon HMG to re-recognize the former British Protectorate of Somaliland as an independent Country free from Somalia.”

The Council has also committed to writing to the UK’s foreign and commonwealth secretary to officially request the recognition of Somaliland and to encourage other countries to do the same.

This momentous occasion was marked by the presence of the Somaliland Representative to the UK, as well as local Somaliland residents, who expressed their delight at the council’s decision.

Liverpool, as one of the major cities of the United Kingdom with a significant Somaliland community, joins the ranks of Sheffield, Cardiff, and the London Borough of Tower Hamlets, who have previously re-recognized Somaliland’s sovereignty and have called on the UK government to do so, urging other governments globally to follow suit.

Getting prepared for presenting a cross party motion on Somaliland to Liverpool Full council next Wednesday when we hope to welcome the ambassador @MikeNith1 & a delegation from London @lpoolcouncil #crossparty #Liverpool pic.twitter.com/1n2uvUAWRF — Tricia O'Brien (@triciaobrien24) July 20, 2024

The motion, proposed by Lucille Harvey and seconded by Councilor Tricia O’Brien, has garnered unanimous cross-party endorsement, highlighting the widespread support for this initiative within the council.

The motion acknowledges the substantial presence of Somaliland residents in Liverpool and recognizes the valuable contributions they make to the city. It also underscores the strong ties between Liverpool and Somaliland, emphasizing the importance of supporting the Somaliland community in their campaign for international recognition.

That’s gone down well in the public gallery, it’s fair to say. pic.twitter.com/zf75Mi8FXu — David Humphreys (@HumphreysECHO) July 24, 2024

One of the primary reasons cited for Somaliland’s re-recognition is the belief that it will bolster democracy in the Horn of Africa. Additionally, recognition is seen as a means to enhance cooperation in combating various pressing issues, including terrorism, piracy, illegal fishing, and other serious crimes. Furthermore, acknowledging Somaliland as a sovereign state is expected to have positive economic implications, with prospects for the development of cultural and eco-tourism, potentially boosting the Somaliland economy.

The motion also draws attention to Somaliland’s impressive track record since 1991, including multiple democratic elections, peaceful governance, and a lack of reliance on international aid. Supporters of the motion believe that formal recognition will usher in a new era of stability for Somaliland, fostering an environment where its people can thrive with the support of the international community.

The proactive involvement of local Members of Parliament (MPs) Kim Johnson and Paula Barker, along with the efforts of the Cross-Party Somaliland Group, has garnered commendation within the motion. The council also seeks to encourage other local MPs and Councilors to throw their weight behind this campaign, leveraging the success of similar motions passed by city councils in Sheffield, Cardiff, Birmingham, and the London Borough of Tower Hamlets.

In a bid to formalize this stance, the Liverpool City Council undertakes to request the Leader of the Council to communicate with the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs, urging the government to recognize Somaliland as an independent state. Furthermore, the council aims to rally international support for this cause, setting the stage for similar endorsements from other governments worldwide.

The unanimous cross-party endorsement of this motion sent a powerful message of solidarity and support for the recognition of Somaliland. It also underscored the council’s commitment to championing the rights and aspirations of the Somaliland community and reflects the shared belief in the potential for a prosperous and stable future for Somaliland as an independent state.

The significant role played by the giant Somalilander Dery Foundation in making this cross-party motion possible cannot be overstated. The presence of Shukri Mohammad, who made a powerful public statement advocating for the recognition of Somaliland as an independent state, further underscores the depth of support within Liverpool for the cause of Somali families.

The attendance of the Ambassador from Somaliland, Abdi Abdullahi Hersi, at this historic event was a powerful symbol of gratitude for the city’s unwavering support and recognition of Somaliland. Mr. Abdi Abdullah expressed his heartfelt appreciation, stating, “Your solidarity and encouragement are touching.”

This landmark decision reflects the goodwill and support of the remarkable people of Liverpool. The unanimous agreement to support Somaliland in its quest for independence underscores the city’s commitment to standing in solidarity with the Somaliland people.

The Somaliland Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended its congratulations to Somalilanders in Liverpool for their tireless efforts in bringing the topic of Somaliland’s re-recognition to the city council. The support of individuals such as Lucille Harvey and Cllr Tricia O’Brien in championing this cause has been instrumental in securing this significant outcome.

Liverpool has now solidified its place as the fourth city in the UK to re-recognize the Republic of Somaliland, following in the footsteps of Cardiff, Sheffield, and London’s Tower Hamlets. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the dedication and perseverance of the Somaliland communities in Liverpool and their allies.

In closing, this historic decision by the Liverpool City Council marks a pivotal moment in the journey towards the re-recognition of Somaliland. The united support from within the city reflects a powerful message of solidarity and marks a significant step forward in championing the cause of Somaliland’s independence.

Cross Party Motions: In accordance with Standing Order 16.1 the following Motions are submitted to the Liverpool City Council, recommended by the Whips and subject to the approval of the Council that they have cross-party support to be agreed without debate. Somaliland Re-Recognition by Lucille Harvey, seconded by Councilor Tricia O’Brien This Council – a) notes that thousands of people from Somaliland live in Liverpool and recognize and appreciate the important contribution they make to the City and the close ties Liverpool has with Somaliland; b) supports the Somaliland community in Liverpool and their campaign to have Somaliland recognized as a sovereign state and gain a seat in the UN, with reasons for recognition including: the Somaliland government believes that recognition would entrench democracy in the Horn of Africa. recognizing Somaliland will aim to strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism, extremism, piracy, illegal fishing, toxic dumping, and other serious crimes; and iii. the marketing of Somaliland as a safe tourist destination, primarily cultural and eco-tourism could also emerge as an important segment of the Somaliland economy. c) notes that since 1991, Somaliland has had a democratically elected Government and President, in this time there have been 4 elections and changes of president, it looks after international waters with no piracy, it has opposition parties, and is not a recipient of international aid; d) believes that recognition will help to bring about stability in Somaliland, creating a situation where people can live in peace and harmony with the support of the International Community, and that recognition would bring international banks, jobs and finance; e) welcomes the support for this campaign by local MP’s Kim Johnson & Paula Barker for the work they are doing with the Cross-Party Somaliland Group, the Somaliland motions passed by the City Councils of Sheffield, Cardiff, Birmingham, and London Borough of Tower Hamlet and would encourage other local MP’s and Cllrs to also support this Group; This Council therefore resolves to request that the Leader of the Council writes to the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs calling on the Government to recognize Somaliland as an independent state and to encourage other Governments around the world to do the same.