How Will Landlocked Ethiopia Get Direct Access To A Port

Ethiopia has been landlocked since Eritrea gained its independence in 1993.

For 30 years it’s been dependent on its neighbors – especially Djibouti – for access to ports and international shipping routes.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has announced that the Ethiopian government is exploring all options to secure a port for the country, including negotiation, “give and take,” and force. In a meeting with investors and businessmen, Abiy said that Ethiopia’s current port costs are unsustainable, and the country must have its own port to reduce reliance on neighboring countries.

The Ethiopian government has already started negotiations with Eritrea, Djibouti, and Somaliland to secure port access. In the case of Eritrea, the government has proposed to give 30% of Ethiopian Airlines to the Eritrean government in exchange for port access. Abiy mentioned that the use of force to secure a port is also being considered but would be a last resort.

The outcome of the negotiations will have a major impact on Ethiopia’s economy and its relations with its neighbors.

Al Jazeera Inside Story

