The Ethiopian Prime Minister says that the government has already started negotiations with Eritrea, Djibouti, and Somaliland to secure port access

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia – Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has announced that the Ethiopian government is exploring all options to secure a port for the country, including negotiation, “give and take,” and force.

In a meeting with investors and businessmen on Thursday, Abiy said that Ethiopia’s current port costs are unsustainable and that the country must have its own port to reduce its reliance on neighboring countries.

The Prime Minister said that the government has already started negotiations with Eritrea, Djibouti, and Somaliland to secure port access. In the case of Eritrea, the government has proposed to give 30% of Ethiopian Airlines to the Eritrean government in exchange for port access.

Abiy said that the government is also considering the use of force to secure a port, but that this would be a last resort.

“We want to get a port through peaceful means, but if that fails, we will use force,” Abiy said.

The Prime Minister’s announcement comes as Ethiopia is facing increasing pressure from the international community to resolve its border dispute with Eritrea. The two countries fought a war from 1998 to 2000, and the border has been closed since then.

Abiy’s announcement is seen as a sign that the Ethiopian government is serious about securing a port, and that it is willing to take steps that could lead to conflict.

Background

Ethiopia is a landlocked country in East Africa. The country has a population of over 120 million people, and its economy is growing rapidly. However, Ethiopia’s lack of a port has been a major obstacle to its economic development.

Ethiopia currently relies on the ports of Djibouti and Somaliland to import and export goods. However, these ports are expensive to use, and they are often congested.

The Ethiopian government has been trying to secure a port for the country for many years. However, the border dispute with Eritrea has made it difficult to reach an agreement.

The Future

It is unclear what the future holds for Ethiopia’s port access. The government’s negotiations with Eritrea could succeed, and the two countries could reach an agreement on the use of the Eritrean ports.

However, it is also possible that the negotiations will fail, and that Ethiopia will be forced to use force to secure a port.

The outcome of the negotiations will have a major impact on Ethiopia’s economy and its relations with its neighbors.