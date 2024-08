Somalia’s aviation authority threatened to suspend all Ethiopian Airlines flights to the country, state media said Wednesday, the latest act in a long-running dispute over Somaliland.

Addis Ababa signed a memorandum of understanding earlier this year with Somaliland to lease 20 kilometers (12 miles) of coast for 50 years, allowing the landlocked country much-desired access to the coast.

In return, Somaliland has said Ethiopia will become the first country to formally re-recognize it.

The Republic of Somaliland, formerly the British Somaliland Protectorate, became independent from the UK in 1960. It was recognized as a de jure state by 35 nations, including China, Egypt, Ethiopia, France, Ghana, Israel, Libya, and the Soviet Union. A union with the United Nations Trust Territory of Italian Somaliland was proposed after the Somaliland Legislative Assembly passed a bill to formalize the union, but that union was never ratified. After 31 years of annexation, Somaliland regained sovereignty in 1991.

Ethiopian Airlines flies to Somaliland’s largest city, Hargeisa, as well as to Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, and four Somalian provincial cities.

The Somali Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA) said that state-owned Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest carrier, had not addressed previous complaints on the “sovereignty issues” and was “removing references to Somali destinations, and retaining only Airport Codes”.

“This action exacerbates the original concerns and undermines the sovereignty of Somalia,” the SCAA said in a letter published by state media.

Should the issues remain unresolved by August 23, it said, “The SCAA will have no choice but to suspend all Ethiopian Airlines flights to Somalia, effective from that date.

Any future recurrence, such as not properly identifying the destinations in Somalia, will result in suspension without further warning,” the letter added.

Ethiopian Airlines’ website currently lists Somaliland’s capital, Hargeisa, without a country, and a search for “Somaliland” shows no destinations. A search for Mogadishu clearly identifies it as being in Somalia.

The letter added the SCAA had also “received an increasing number of unacceptable complaints from the Somali public regarding their travel experiences with Ethiopian Airlines.”

A separate letter, also shared by Somali state media, was addressed to the Emirati government-owned FlyDubai.

It said the airline must address “serious violations” and make an “accurate representation of destinations” within Somalia on its booking and ticketing services.

The firm’s website currently lists the city of Hargeisa in Somaliland. Fly Dubai suspended its Mogadishu route in June over security concerns.

The SCAA said failure to comply by August 24 would result in the “immediate revocation of Fly Dubai’s operating permit within Somalia.

The letters come following indirect talks between Somalia and Ethiopia, coordinated by Turkey, whose Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan cited “notable progress” earlier this month.

Somaliland, which is relatively stable compared to the rest of the Horn of Africa region, has its own institutions, prints its own money, and issues passports. But it is poor and isolated because of the absence of any international recognition, despite its strategic location on the straits leading to the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.

Rephrase with Ginger (Ctrl+Alt+E)