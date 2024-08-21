The Somaliland National Electoral Commission (NEC) has taken a significant step towards enhancing the electoral process by initiating trials to assess the effectiveness of the IRIS-BVVS Biometric Voter Verification System.

The trials took place at the Civil Service Institute (Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland), Caro-garanuug (Borama), Ceelxume (Oodweyne), and Geedi-haan (Burao), with representatives from political parties, organizations, and the public in attendance.

The launch of the trial exercise was marked by the demonstration of the IRIS-BVVS Biometric Voter Verification System by NEC officials. Leaders from political parties, political organizations, civil society, and members of the public were present to witness the introduction of this innovative voter verification technology.

The active involvement of stakeholders in this trial exercise highlights the commitment to ensuring transparency and fairness in the electoral process.

During the demonstration, the NEC introduced the appliances and provided a comprehensive briefing to the attendees, allowing them to gain firsthand knowledge of the system’s capabilities. Following the introduction, the system was openly tested during the trial exercises, allowing participants to experience its functionality in real-time.

After the completion of the trial exercises, stake-holding officials shared their analyses, expressing both their observations and reservations regarding the IRIS-BVVS system. This open dialogue and exchange of insights are essential in evaluating the system’s potential and addressing any concerns raised by the stakeholders. It demonstrates a proactive approach to soliciting feedback and input from key participants in the electoral process.

At the conclusion of the exercise, the attendees reached a consensus to continue consultations to review the performance of the IRIS-BVVS system once the trial exercises are completed across the targeted areas. This commitment to ongoing evaluation and feedback underscores the NEC’s dedication to thorough assessment before implementing any new electoral technology on a wider scale.

The introduction of the IRIS-BVVS Biometric Voter Verification System reflects a forward-thinking approach to enhancing the integrity of the electoral process in Somaliland. By leveraging biometric technology for voter verification, the NEC aims to bolster confidence in the electoral system, minimize inaccuracies, and ensure the credibility of election results.

The successful completion of the trial exercises and the collaborative engagement of stakeholders pave the way for a comprehensive evaluation of the IRIS-BVVS system. It is clear that the NEC is taking proactive steps to modernize the electoral process and address potential challenges through careful testing and consultation.

As the trial exercises progress and consultations continue, the insights and feedback gathered from this process will be crucial in informing the decision-making process regarding the adoption of the IRIS-BVVS Biometric Voter Verification System for future elections, particularly the dual presidential and political parties elections that are scheduled for November 13th this year. This inclusive and transparent approach sets a positive precedent for the responsible integration of technology into electoral practices and underscores the NEC’s commitment to upholding the integrity of the democratic process.