FlyDubai Airline To Restart Somaliland Flights From Dec 18

Dubai-based airline flydubai has announced that it will restart flights to Hargeisa in Somaliland from December 18.

Flights to the country were suspended temporarily due to operational reasons.

“We look forward to working closely with the Somaliland Civil Aviation and Airports Authority and other regulatory authorities to provide a convenient option for travel to Dubai and beyond with a three-times-weekly service,” the airline said in a statement.

FlyDubai Airline will operate three weekly services to Hargeisa Egal International Airport (HGA).

