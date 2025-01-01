In the article “Time for Action: Recognizing Somaliland as an Integral Ally in Countering China’s Growing Influence in East Africa,” Adam Daud Ahmed emphasizes the importance of recognizing Somaliland as a key player in the geopolitics of East Africa, particularly in light of China’s expanding influence in the region. Here are the main points:

Geopolitical Context: The Horn of Africa is vital due to its major maritime routes and increasing international competition, particularly from China.

Stability in Somaliland: Unlike the surrounding area, Somaliland has demonstrated stability and democratic governance since it declared independence from Somalia in 1991, even without international recognition. It conducts peaceful elections and maintains functional institutions.

Strategic Benefits of Recognition:

Maritime Security: Somaliland’s location near the Gulf of Aden makes it a critical partner in combating piracy and ensuring the safety of trade routes.

Countering China: Recognizing Somaliland could help balance China’s influence in the region by providing a stable ally.

Regional Stability: Somaliland’s stability could enhance trade routes for Ethiopia, decreasing reliance on unstable neighbors, and could also benefit the UAE, which has investments in the region.

Promoting Democracy: Recognition would support the values of democracy and self-determination, aligning with global principles of stability.

Risk of Inaction: Delaying recognition could allow China and other nations to exploit the vulnerabilities of the region, potentially sidelining Western powers and diminishing their influence.

Call to Action: The article urges countries like the UAE, the US, and Ethiopia to formalize recognition of Somaliland to enhance regional security, stability, and economic collaboration, framing this decision as crucial for long-term geopolitical interests.

In summary, the author argues that recognizing Somaliland could lead to greater maritime security and counterbalance Chinese influence, promote regional stability, and reinforce democratic values, making it a strategic necessity for various international players in the Horn of Africa.

The complete piece is as follows:

Time for Action: Recognizing Somaliland as an Integral Ally in Countering China’s Growing Influence in East Africa

By Adam Daud Ahmed

The Horn of Africa is one of the most critical regions in global geopolitics, interlinking the most significant maritime routes, the Middle East, and the Indian Ocean. This has turned it, especially over the last period, into a hot spot for international competition, driven by China’s rising economic and military presence. Within this dynamic geopolitical landscape, Somaliland is an underutilized asset, offering a set of strategic opportunities that the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United States, and Ethiopia cannot afford to overlook.

In direct contrast to the general instability characterizing the region, Somaliland has maintained a stable and democratic governance model since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991. Notwithstanding a lack of formal international recognition, Somaliland has held peaceful elections, established functional institutions, and provided an environment of security and order. Somaliland recognition is a matter not of symbolism but one that is essentially geopolitical, with far-reaching ramifications for East Africa and the Red Sea corridor.

Recognition of Somaliland could offer several strategic benefits:

Securing Strategic Sea Routes

Somaliland borders the Gulf of Aden, one of the busiest sea routes in the world, connecting the Indian Ocean to the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. Piracy and regional instability pose a threat to world trade. Somaliland offers a stable partner for improving maritime security. International recognition would pave the way for closer cooperation in anti-piracy missions, ensuring the free flow of goods and improving trade facilitation.

Counterbalancing Chinese Influence

Chinese dominance in Africa under the leadership of the BRI features various endeavors, including a military outpost in Djibouti and serious investments in key infrastructure. To this, the recognition of Somaliland offers a key opportunity for counterbalancing Beijing’s heft in the Horn. Moreover, Somaliland’s strategic location may provide other military and logistical functions, serving as a counterbalance to growing Chinese authoritarianism in that region.

Improving Regional Stability

Somaliland’s stability is a rare and precious commodity in a region torn apart by conflict and instability. Recognition would give Ethiopia access to alternative trade routes via the Berbera Port, thereby reducing reliance on Djibouti and encouraging economic growth and diversification. For the UAE, with substantial investments in Berbera, it would mean a far stronger and more reliable partner to safeguard its interests in the Red Sea. This will also help to avert destabilizing forces exploiting the status of Somaliland being unrecognized.

Democratization of Values

Somaliland has emerged as one of the very few examples of functional democratic governance in a region where such practices are rare. International recognition would send a powerful message in support of democracy, self-determination, and the rule of law, reinforcing global principles of stability. For the United States, recognizing Somaliland aligns with its broader foreign policy goals of supporting stable and democratic nations while strengthening its presence in the Horn of Africa.

The Cost of Inaction

Failure to recognize Somaliland will cede strategic ground to China and other rising powers that seek to exploit the region’s vulnerabilities. Any delayed recognition could leave the Western powers and their allies out of the shifting geopolitical landscape of the Horn of Africa. The strategic salience of Somaliland is, therefore, calling for firm action in securing the long-term global interests within this critical region.

Call to Action

It is an issue of strategic necessity for countries like the UAE, the United States, and Ethiopia. By formalizing its status, these nations will have a partner in whom they can trust to promote maritime security, regional stability, and balance China’s influence.

Recognizing Somaliland is not only a question of regional stability but also about opening up new platforms for partnership, security collaboration, and economic growth. Somaliland represents an important missing piece of the geopolitical puzzle in East Africa.

The Horn of Africa is at a crossroads. Somaliland’s recognition would alter its geopolitical course and position it as a beacon of stability and development in East Africa. Strategic foresight and resolute action are needed to safeguard global interests in one of the most pivotal regions of the world. AS

Adam Daud Ahmed is a political and security analyst in the Horn of Africa.