In the article “Somaliland in the Spotlight: U.S. Recognition Plans and Strategic Shifts in the Horn of Africa” by Sharmake Abyan, the author discusses recent developments regarding the potential recognition of Somaliland by the United States, particularly focusing on strategic interests in the Horn of Africa.

Somaliland, which has functioned as a stable and democratic entity since its independence from Britain in 1960, has gained attention for its contrasting stability compared to troubled neighboring Somalia.

Key points include:

U.S. Recognition Plans: There are plans for the U.S. to recognize Somaliland, especially in light of its recent presidential inauguration. This represents a significant shift in U.S. foreign policy towards the region.

Strategic Location: Somaliland is strategically located near the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a crucial shipping lane. Its port, Berbera, is seen as a potential base for U.S. forces, particularly as Djibouti is becoming overcrowded.

Democratic Governance: Somaliland is noted for its democratic governance and stability, which contrasts sharply with Somalia’s ongoing issues of corruption, piracy, and terrorism. It has been recognized as the only free country in East Africa.

Bipartisan Support: There is bipartisan momentum in the U.S. Congress for recognizing Somaliland, with recent legislative efforts aimed at enhancing security partnerships.

Ethiopia’s Interest: Ethiopia has also shown interest in Somaliland, potentially recognizing it in exchange for access to the Red Sea and utilizing Berbera port for its trade needs.

Geopolitical Implications: Recognition by the U.S. could enhance Somaliland’s geopolitical standing and economic prospects, given its strategic location and improving international relations.

Overall, the narrative highlights Somaliland’s ambitions for global recognition and cooperation amidst shifting geopolitical dynamics.

The complete piece is as follows:

Somaliland in the Spotlight: U.S. Recognition Plans and Strategic Shifts in the Horn of Africa

By Sharmake Abyan

The Horn of Africa is once again in the global spotlight as reports emerge of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s plans to recognize the Republic of Somaliland. This news coincides with Somaliland celebrating the inauguration of its sixth democratically elected president, leaving the nation of 6.2 million in a jubilant mood.

For many, the name Somaliland is mistakenly associated with the failures of its chaotic neighbor, Somalia. However, Somaliland’s story stands in stark contrast, marked by state failure, piracy, terrorism, corruption, and prolonged instability in Somalia, while Somaliland has built a reputation for stability and democratic governance.

Somaliland gained its independence on June 26, 1960, from the British Empire and is often referred to as ‘Africa’s best-kept secret.’ It has managed to create a stable and democratic society, earning a unique position in a region otherwise plagued by chaos. Freedom House has ranked it as the only free country in East Africa.

A Legacy of Strategic Importance

Somaliland’s recent rise in global prominence is a continuation of its historical importance. Positioned strategically at the mouth of the Bab al-Mandeb Strait along the Gulf of Aden, Somaliland is crucial for the stability and security of this vital sea-lane through which almost one-third of the world’s shipping passes. Historically, Somaliland’s port city of Berbera was so significant that the Gulf was once referred to as the Gulf of Berbera before colonial shifts favored the port city of Aden.

During the Cold War, Berbera’s strategic importance was recognized by both superpowers, with the Soviet Union and the United States investing heavily to secure their influence in this crucial region.

Renewed Interest from the United States

Recent reports suggest that the U.S. has reignited its interest in Berbera, exploring the possibility of using it as a base for its African forces, potentially replacing the overcrowded Djibouti. China established a military base in Djibouti in 2017, prompting the United States to seek new options to maintain its advantage in this strategically critical region.

The United States views Somaliland as a credible alternative not only due to its strategic location but also because of its democratic governance, counterterrorism cooperation, active role in anti-piracy activities, and positive relations with Taiwan. In 2022, this led to the U.S. introducing legislation to strengthen its security partnership with Somaliland as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the Fiscal Year 2023. This move followed a bipartisan letter led by Congressman Michael McCaul, Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, urging Secretary of State Antony Blinken to enhance engagement with Somaliland.

However, progress stalled due to the Biden administration’s adherence to the outdated “One Somalia” policy, which involved substantial financial support to Somalia despite its persistent instability. Many Americans view Congresswoman Ilhan Omar as a key figure behind this failed policy, influencing the State Department to prioritize Somalia over strategic interests.

Amid the current momentum, on December 12, 2024, Republican Congressman Scott Perry introduced a bill to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, calling for the recognition of the Republic of Somaliland. We are now witnessing a race across various branches of the U.S. government to recognize Somaliland. While congressional legislation is one pathway, another option lies in President Trump issuing an executive order.

Ethiopia’s Interest in Somaliland

The U.S. is not the only country showing interest in Somaliland this year. On January 1, 2024, Somaliland and Ethiopia agreed on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which, if implemented, would see Ethiopia recognize Somaliland in return for access to the Red Sea. This deal would also increase Ethiopia’s use of Berbera port, which, following significant investment by the UAE’s DP World, has been ranked by the World Bank as the most efficient port in Sub-Saharan Africa.

A New Chapter for Somaliland

Increased international interest and potential recognition mark a pivotal moment for the Republic of Somaliland. Somaliland remains committed to seeking recognition and fostering good relations with all countries. It is becoming evident that many nations are recognizing the benefits of being the first to acknowledge Somaliland’s sovereignty.

The prospect of U.S. recognition could transform Somaliland’s geopolitical standing and economic prospects. As Somaliland’s leaders continue to advocate for international recognition, one thing is certain: Somaliland is poised to become a leading nation in securing the vital maritime passageways through which almost one-third of the world’s shipping passes.

About the Author:

Sharmake Abyan is a London-based political analyst specializing in the Horn of Africa, with a particular focus on Somaliland.

The information contained in the article posted represents the views and opinions of the author and does not necessarily represent the views or opinions of Saxafi Media.