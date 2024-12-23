AFRICOM Commander General Langley Set to Visit Somaliland as Washington Considers a Potential Shift in its Regional Policy

General Langley’s diplomatic mission follows a series of U.S. military assessments in Somaliland, now possibly expedited by changing political dynamics in Washington

General Michael E. Langley, Commander of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), is set to visit Somaliland soon, amid a shift in U.S. foreign policy and rising Chinese influence in the Horn of Africa. With Republicans controlling both houses of Congress and increasing bipartisan support for a policy change, the longstanding “One-Somalia” approach appears increasingly untenable.

After U.S. Ambassador Richard Riley’s visit at President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi “Irro’s” inauguration, Langley’s visit indicates that the U.S. foreign policy establishment may be adapting to favor a more autonomous Somaliland.

This strategic recalibration is urgent, as Somaliland is the only African nation resisting Chinese overtures while maintaining diplomatic ties with Taiwan despite pressure from Beijing. China’s Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa, Xue Bing, has issued a warning against any actions that threaten Chinese sovereignty, particularly after Taiwan’s Deputy Foreign Minister attended President Irro’s inauguration. These developments, along with strong Republican support for Somaliland recognition, signal a potential shift in U.S. engagement in the Horn of Africa.

Reports indicate that renovation work is underway at former military facilities in Berbera, with satellite imagery showing significant upgrades at Berbera Airport. This timing, along with strategic recommendations and Republican congressional control, suggests a coordinated effort to establish a presence ahead of possible policy changes. The modernized Berbera Port and airport are critical assets for U.S. interests near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a vital maritime chokepoint increasingly influenced by China.

As Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti faces operational constraints and competition from China’s nearby military base, Berbera’s infrastructure becomes essential for U.S. power projection in the Horn of Africa. The deep-water port and airfield configuration serves as an optimal forward operating base, enhancing rapid deployment capabilities across various operational areas, from Al-Shabaab strongholds in Somalia to Houthi threats in maritime chokepoints.

This dual-use facility bolsters counterterrorism operations, offering quicker response times and improved intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities. Berbera’s location enables both over-the-horizon strike capabilities and sustained presence in the contested Red Sea corridor, while its advanced port infrastructure supports comprehensive maritime interdiction operations. A potential joint operating base in Berbera would significantly enhance AFRICOM’s operational flexibility and combat power distribution in volatile regions.

Langley’s diplomatic mission follows a series of U.S. military assessments in Somaliland, now possibly expedited by changing political dynamics in Washington. His predecessor, General Stephen Townsend, evaluated Berbera’s facilities in May 2022, indicating growing U.S. interest in establishing a military footprint in the region. In January 2023, the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) sent a delegation to assess Berbera’s capabilities for the U.S.-led Justified Accord military exercise.

The evolving international relationships of Somaliland add further significance to Langley’s visit. President Irro, who previously questioned prioritizing ties with Taiwan over potential relations with China, has since committed to existing partnerships. This shift reflects a recognition of the incompatibilities between Somaliland’s democratic aspirations and Beijing’s regional ambitions.

Somaliland officials have expressed enthusiasm for hosting U.S. military facilities. While formal diplomatic recognition remains a priority, the convergence of military interests, Republican control of Congress, and bipartisan support for a stronger stance against Chinese expansion create conditions for a historic shift in U.S. policy.

The potential establishment of a U.S. military presence in Berbera, alongside possible recognition under a new administration, could fundamentally alter the balance of power in one of the world’s most strategically contested maritime corridors.

AFRICOM did not respond to requests for comment regarding General Langley’s visit.