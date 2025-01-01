In the article, “Betrayal at Da’awalley: Somaliland Draws the Line with Ethiopia,” by Nassir Hussein Kahin, the author discusses the fallout from a massacre of ethnic Isaaq civilians in Da’awalley, Ethiopia, carried out by Ethiopia’s Liyuu Police.

This event has prompted outrage in Somaliland and led to a reevaluation of its long-standing relationship with Ethiopia, which had been based on mutual strategic interests, including Somaliland’s provision of port access.

The massacre is part of a pattern of violence against Isaaq communities in Ethiopia, highlighting a significant failure by the Ethiopian government to protect its ethnic minorities. The author stresses that Ethiopia’s actions, including its partnerships with Turkey and Somalia, have raised concerns in Somaliland about its sovereignty and the urgency of its own quest for international recognition.

As a response to the massacre, Somaliland is considering several measures to assert its rights and demand respect from Ethiopia. These include suspending Ethiopia’s access to key facilities, supporting community defense initiatives, and pushing for accountability regarding the violence.

The situation represents a critical moment for Somaliland, which is determined to move from being a secondary partner to demanding equality and recognition. The author calls on the international community to pay attention to this evolving dynamic as Somaliland seeks justice and security for its people in light of the recent events.

The complete piece is as follows:

Betrayal at Da’awalley: Somaliland Draws the Line with Ethiopia

By Nassir Hussein Kahin

In a shocking turn of events, the massacre in Da’awalley, Somali Region State, Ethiopia, has unleashed a storm of fury and indignation in Somaliland. The brutal killing of ethnic Isaaq civilians by Ethiopia’s Liyuu Police has shattered the fragile trust between the two nations, forcing Somaliland to reconsider its historic alliance with its neighbor.

For decades, Somaliland and Ethiopia maintained a pragmatic relationship—bound by mutual strategic interests and cemented by Somaliland’s provision of access to the coveted port of Berbera. But that partnership now hangs by a thread, tarnished by Ethiopia’s apparent indifference to the suffering of Somaliland’s ethnic kinsmen and its unabashed pursuit of self-serving regional ambitions.

A Legacy of Blood and Betrayal

The Da’awaley massacre is not an isolated incident. It follows years of unchecked violence and systemic oppression targeting the Isaaq communities in Ethiopia. Somalilanders still bear the scars of the 2016 Gaashamo massacre, a grim reminder of Ethiopia’s repeated failure to protect ethnic minorities within its borders.

Ethiopia’s federal government has turned a blind eye, allowing its paramilitary Liyu Police to act with impunity. The killings, displacement, and terror inflicted on the Isaaq people reveal a glaring disregard for basic human rights, laying bare Ethiopia’s inability—or unwillingness—to uphold justice.

The Strain of Strategic Overreach

Adding insult to injury, Ethiopia’s recent maneuvers on the geopolitical chessboard have raised eyebrows in Hargeisa. Its overtures to Turkey and Somalia under the Ankara Agreement, coupled with its historical claims over Red Sea access, have stoked fears that Ethiopia is prioritizing its own interests at Somaliland’s expense.

In a move that many Somalilanders view as betrayal, Ethiopia’s flirtation with Somali interests threatens to undermine Somaliland’s decades-long quest for international recognition. Despite signing a memorandum of understanding earlier this year, which granted Ethiopia critical access to Somaliland’s coastline, Ethiopia’s actions suggest it remains unwilling to treat Somaliland as an equal partner.

A Reckoning for Somaliland

The massacre at Da’awaley has sparked an urgent call for action in Somaliland. Leaders and citizens alike are demanding a recalibration of relations with Ethiopia—one that prioritizes respect, accountability, and equality.

“The days of unchecked violence and impunity are over,” declared a government spokesperson in Hargeisa. “Ethiopia must choose: Will it honor its commitments and respect our sovereignty, or will it risk losing a vital ally in the region?”

To that end, Somaliland is currently considering several decisive measures:

Withholding Strategic Access: Ethiopia’s access to Berbera and other facilities will be suspended until it demonstrates concrete efforts to address the ethnic Isaaq human rights crisis and support Somaliland’s sovereign aspirations. Community Defense Initiatives: Somaliland will back the formation of community-led defense forces in Ethiopia’s Somali Region to protect vulnerable populations from further aggression. Advocacy for Accountability: Somaliland is calling on Ethiopia to dismantle the tribal militias masquerading as Liyu Police, bring the perpetrators of violence to justice, and implement meaningful security reforms.

A New Chapter for Somaliland

The events of Da’awaley have set Somaliland on a bold new path. No longer content to be seen as a junior partner in its relationship with Ethiopia, Somaliland is leveraging its strategic importance to demand respect and recognition.

For the international community, the message is clear: Somaliland’s patience has limits. Its commitment to peace and stability remains unshaken, but it will not hesitate to assert its strength when its sovereignty and people are threatened.

As Somaliland recalibrates its relations with Ethiopia, the world watches with bated breath. Will Ethiopia rise to the occasion and address the grievances of its ethnic minorities? Or will its strategic overreach drive a permanent wedge between these two historical allies?

For Somaliland, the stakes could not be higher. The massacre at Da’awaley has ignited a flame of resolve that will not be extinguished until justice, dignity, and equality are secured for its people.

By Prof. Nassir Hussein Kahin, Hargeisa, Somaliland

The information contained in the article posted represents the views and opinions of the author and does not necessarily represent the views or opinions of Saxafi Media