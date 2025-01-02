The op-ed “A Message to Amnesty International: Exposing Human Rights Violations in Dacawaley Ethiopia’s Somali Region” by Abdirisaq Hassan calls attention to severe human rights violations in the Somali region of Ethiopia, highlighting the ongoing violence and massacres committed by a local militia known as the “Liyu Police.” The author specifically discusses a tragic event referred to as the Dacawaley massacre, where over 200 people, including women and children, were killed and more than 50,000 were displaced.

Hassan criticizes the Ethiopian government for failing to protect its citizens and for allowing these militia groups to operate without accountability. He points out that many victims are peaceful, unarmed civilians who contribute to society but are attacked and labeled as terrorists by government authorities to justify the violence against them.

The author urges Amnesty International and the international community to take action against the perpetrators of these human rights violations and hold the local authorities accountable, as the situation remains dire and largely hidden from global scrutiny. He expresses a need for justice to alleviate the suffering of the affected communities.

A Message to Amnesty International: Exposing Human Rights Violations in Dacawaley Ethiopia’s Somali Region

Written by Abdirisaq Hassan

Protecting human rights and civil society is one of the main principles of the United Nations, and all member countries have agreed to it. However, some governments are still breaking these rules. They violate the basic rights of people and ignore the mass killings and violence they commit against their own citizens.

One of the worst areas for these violations is the Somali region in Ethiopia. Thousands of people, including women and children, are killed every year without reason. The killers often say they are maintaining peace and stability. In the past ten years, there have been several massacres in this region, including in places like Jamac Dubad, Harshin, and most recently, Dacawaley.

The Dacawaley massacre was a cruel act of violence. It was carried out by the so-called “Liyu Police,” which is a group of clan-based militia wearing government uniforms. They are led by a traditional leader of the Ogaden sub-clan of Isaq, named Mustafe Cagjar. These militias killed many unarmed people, including women and children. They burned homes, stole property, and forced thousands of people to leave their homes. Most of these victims are poor, peaceful people who depend on livestock for their livelihood.

More than 200 people, including women, children, and the elderly, were killed in Dacawaley. Over 50,000 people were displaced from their homes due to this violence. The people in Dacawaley and other parts of the Somali region do not have access to media or freedom of speech. Because of this, their problems are often hidden from the world. Meanwhile, the people who committed these crimes continue to live freely in Jigjiga without fear of punishment for their actions.

The people of Dacawaley are peaceful and unarmed. They do not pose any threat to the security. They pay their taxes and follow their responsibilities as Ethiopian citizens. Despite this, they are attacked every year by Liyu gangs, who use their tax money to fund these attacks. These communities, especially the Isaq clan, have no freedom of speech or journalism to share their situation with the world.

Before the Dacawaley massacre, similar killings happened in Jamac Dubad and Harshin. In Jamac Dubad, thousands of unarmed civilians were killed by Liyu gangs. These civilians were innocent and posed no threat. Yet the authorities in the Somali region called them terrorists to justify the killings. This is a lie used to cover up their crimes against innocent people.

We urgently call on Amnesty International and all organizations concerned with human rights, justice, and equality to take action against these brutal regimes. They must face punishment to reduce the violence in this region.

Witnesses have reported seeing Liyu gangs burning people alive, killing children under five, and destroying property. These actions are clear violations of human rights. Shockingly, the Liyu gangs even filmed themselves committing these crimes. The government, which is supposed to protect its people, is instead causing these massacres. Yet, no action has been taken to stop these inhumane practices.

I strongly urge the international community and Amnesty International to hold the Somali region authorities accountable for these human rights violations. Justice is needed to stop the suffering and protect the innocents.

About the Author

Abdirasak Hassan is an environmental and social activist who advocates and lobbies for human rights. Education: Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies, Degree in Geo-History, Master’s in Educational Leadership, Management, and Planning. Twitter: @cabdirisaq1223