The recent events in Da’awaley, a town straddling the border between Ethiopia and Somaliland, spotlight the cruel reality faced by Isaaq communities enduring violence at the hands of state-sanctioned paramilitary forces. The Liyu Police, a notorious force from Ethiopia’s Somali region, have once again left a mark of terror, reportedly killing at least 40 civilians in a brutal assault on the town.

This tragic incident has prompted outrage and condemnation from various sectors, especially from Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland, which labeled the attack as a “heinous massacre” and urgently called for accountability.

The violence in Da’awaley did not occur in a vacuum; it is rooted in a complex history of marginalization and territorial disputes between the Isaaq and Ogaden clans. The Isaaq, despite their significant presence in the Ethiopian Somali Region, have faced systemic discrimination and a lack of political representation. This inequity has rendered them vulnerable to aggression, particularly from the Ogaden clan, which wields considerable political power.

The Liyu Police, infamous for their history of violence and brutality, unleashed a relentless attack on Da’awaley, during which they launched indiscriminate shelling of civilian neighborhoods. Eyewitnesses recounted harrowing scenes as children and other innocent individuals were executed, oftentimes at point-blank range. A deeply troubling video circulated by local TV stations showed the lifeless bodies of victims arranged in white shrouds, a solemn and poignant sight that emphasizes the magnitude of this atrocity. These bodies were later laid to rest in Balligubadle, highlighting a community grappling with loss and mourning.

Innocent civilians, including the elderly and women, bore the brunt of this violence; many were injured and rushed to hospitals in Hargeisa for urgent medical care. This episode of violence is particularly grievous for the elders who had come to Da’awaley in the hope of mediating the rising tensions. Instead of finding a resolution, they faced abduction by the Liyu Police, further escalating the tragedy.

The violence unfolded against a backdrop of already brewing tensions. It followed an incident where several Liyu Police officers were killed by local residents who were desperately defending their town from previous attacks. In what appeared to be a breach of a temporary agreement brokered by regional officials aiming to de-escalate the conflict, the Liyu Police deployed an assault that resulted in widespread destruction and chaos.

Reports indicate that the fierce clashes renewed on the border as armed clan militias fought back against the onslaught of the Liyu Police. There have been efforts by Somaliland elders, crucial figures in promoting dialogue and peace, to mediate disputes and diffuse hostilities. However, as gunfire erupted rapidly that fateful morning, these efforts disintegrated into chaos, leaving elders and civilians scrambling for their lives.

Local accounts suggest that the Liyu Police’s assault was not only about exerting control; it was a targeted act aimed at eliminating mediators who could potentially bring about peace. This deliberate act of aggression raises serious questions of accountability and the extent of human rights violations being committed in the region.

In light of the ongoing violence, both Somaliland and Ethiopian authorities have made urgent calls for restraint. The situation in Da’awaley and the broader border area remains highly volatile, with little indication that the clashes and turmoil will soon subside. This tragic chapter highlights the desperate need for humanitarian intervention, conflict resolution, and lasting peace in a region too often marred by violence and sorrow. The people of Da’awaley, reeling from this calamity, deserve justice and peace to build a brighter future.

Marginalization and Resilience: The Isaaq-Ogaden Conflict in Ethiopia’s Somali Region

The conflicts between the Isaaq and Ogaden clans in Ethiopia’s Somali Region are emblematic of deeply rooted historical, political, and socio-economic tensions that have evolved into a struggle for dominance and survival. The recent events in Da’awaley underscore the broader dynamics of marginalization, territorial disputes, and the destructive role of external actors exploiting these vulnerabilities.

Historically, the Isaaq, a prominent clan with a distinct identity and historical footprint in both Somaliland and Ethiopia, has faced systematic marginalization. Despite having over 256 established villages and towns in the Ethiopian Somali Region, the Isaaq lack political representation and administrative recognition, unlike other clans. This disparity has left them vulnerable to aggression, most notably from the Ogaden clan, which dominates the Somali Region’s political apparatus.

The latest aggression by the Liyu Police, a paramilitary force dominated by the Ogaden clan, in Da’awaley, reflects a continuation of targeted hostilities against the Isaaq. These attacks are not isolated incidents but part of a broader campaign to assert territorial and political control. The Da’awaley massacre, coupled with the kidnapping of an Isaaq elder, signals a deliberate attempt to undermine Isaaq’s influence and resolve in the region.

This situation is exacerbated by resource competition. Both clans rely heavily on pastoral livelihoods, and climate change has intensified scarcity, turning disputes over grazing lands and water into violent confrontations. The Isaaq’s strategic position along trade routes and their economic contributions make them a significant player in the region, but their lack of administrative backing leaves them at a disadvantage.

The recent events also highlight a troubling pattern of Ethiopian authorities failing to rein in the Liyuu Police. This force has long been accused of human rights abuses, targeting non-Ogaden clans under the guise of maintaining order. The Ethiopian government’s reluctance to address these violations undermines its credibility and fuels perceptions of complicity.

The Isaaq’s demands for administrative recognition and equitable resource distribution are not only justified but essential for regional stability. Their proposal to create distinct regional provinces or align with the Oromia Federal State represents a pragmatic approach to addressing their grievances. Such measures would mitigate tensions, enhance local governance, and promote inclusivity.

Achieving lasting peace requires a multifaceted strategy. Ethiopia must prioritize equitable political representation and enforce strict accountability for paramilitary actions. At the same time, dialogue facilitated by neutral parties could pave the way for reconciliation. Regional and international actors should support these efforts, ensuring that external influences do not derail the peace process.

The Isaaq-Ogaden conflict is a microcosm of broader issues in the Horn of Africa, where historical grievances, resource scarcity, and political exclusion intersect to fuel instability. Resolving this conflict is not only crucial for the affected communities but also for the broader stability of Ethiopia and its neighboring states. Addressing the underlying issues with sincerity and urgency is the only path to sustainable peace and development in this fragile region.