The article “Ethiopia: A Cry for Justice in Da’awalley—The Federal Government Must Act Now” discusses escalating violence in Da’awalley village in Ethiopia’s Somali Region, primarily targeting the Samane clan. Sparked by a long-standing land dispute with the politically dominant Ogaden tribe, the conflict has worsened due to alleged actions by the Ethiopian Somali State Police, who are accused of siding with one faction and committing violence against Samane civilians.

The police’s violent approach, which has resulted in deaths, forced displacements, and destruction of homes, is characterized as state-sanctioned violence under the guise of anti-terrorism efforts. The police commissioner has labeled the Samane clan as “terrorists,” a move that dehumanizes them and justifies further violence.

The article stresses the need for the Ethiopian Federal Government to intervene urgently. Key recommended actions include investigating police conduct, protecting civilians, mediating the land dispute, and improving governance standards to ensure inclusivity and neutrality. The author, Abdisalam Rageh, emphasizes the importance of prioritizing citizens’ safety and dignity and warns that inaction could lead to broader conflict and damage the nation’s unity.

The full article is as follows:

Ethiopia: A Cry for Justice in Da’awalley – The Federal Government Must Act Now

By Abdisalam Rageh

The escalating violence in Da’awalley village, located in the Jarar region of Ethiopia’s Somali Region, has reached alarming levels. What began as local tribal tensions has spiraled into state-sanctioned violence, with the Ethiopian Somali State Police targeting civilians from the Samane clan of Arab, a subgroup of the wider Isaaq community. This deeply troubling development threatens the stability of the region and undermines public trust in state institutions meant to safeguard all citizens equally.

A Timeline of Violence

At the heart of this crisis lies a long-standing land dispute between the Samane clan and certain sub-clans of the Ogaden tribe, the politically dominant group in the region. While these tensions have simmered for years, recent events took a devastating turn when state police, reportedly under the directive of Police Commissioner General Abdi Ali Siyad, intervened. Rather than mediating or maintaining peace, they allegedly sided with one faction, unleashing violence against civilians from the Samane clan.

Eyewitness accounts and local reports paint a harrowing picture: targeted attacks, forced displacement, and widespread destruction of homes under the pretext of combating “terrorism.” These brutal acts have left dozens dead, overwhelmed local healthcare facilities, and forced many injured civilians to seek treatment across the border in Somaliland. This localized dispute has now escalated into a humanitarian crisis, drawing regional and international concern.

The below photo reveals that Somali region Ethiopia Police Commissioner General Abdi Ali Siyad has labeled the Samane clan as ‘terrorists.’ Such baseless accusations not only dehumanize an entire community but also create a pretext for state-sanctioned violence.

This photo reveals that Somali Ethiopia Police Commissioner General Abdi Ali Siyad has labeled the Samane clan as ‘terrorists.’ Such baseless accusations not only dehumanize an entire community but also create a pretext for state-sanctioned violence.

The Role of State Forces

The involvement of the state police in this conflict marks a deeply troubling escalation. Rather than serving as neutral arbiters or protectors of peace, they appear to have acted as enforcers of Ogaden tribal interests. The deployment of heavy weaponry against unarmed civilians constitutes a blatant violation of human rights and further erodes trust in state institutions.

Adding to the outrage, Commissioner General Abdi Ali Siyad has labeled the Samane clan as “terrorists.” This baseless accusation not only dehumanizes an entire community but also provides a pretext for state-sanctioned violence. Such actions exacerbate the conflict, deepen divisions, and threaten the fragile stability of the Ethiopian Somali Region.

Setting a Dangerous Precedent

The Ethiopian Somali Region is a mosaic of diverse clans and communities, and its governance depends on neutrality and inclusivity. The current trajectory jeopardizes this balance. By favoring one clan over others, the regional government risks alienating non-Ogaden communities, fueling resentment, and potentially sparking broader conflict. The implications of such a breakdown would be catastrophic for the region and beyond.

A Call to the Federal Government

The Ethiopian Federal Government cannot remain silent. As the custodian of national unity and peace, it has a moral and constitutional duty to intervene. Immediate steps must be taken to:

Investigate State Police Actions

Launch an independent inquiry into the conduct of the Ethiopian Somali State Police, particularly the role of Commissioner General Abdi Ali Siyad, to ensure accountability for human rights violations. Protect Civilians

Deploy federal forces to safeguard all civilians in the Jarar region, regardless of clan affiliation, and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to affected communities. Mediate the Land Dispute

Initiate a neutral and transparent process to resolve the land dispute at the heart of this conflict, preventing further exploitation of such issues for political or tribal gain. Restore Governance Standards

Reinforce the principles of inclusivity and impartiality in regional governance to rebuild trust in state institutions.

A Final Plea

The people of Da’awalley and the broader Ethiopian Somali Region deserve a government that prioritizes their safety and dignity over political or tribal interests. The federal government must act swiftly and decisively to halt this violence and pave the way for justice, peace, and reconciliation.

Failure to act will not only cost more lives but also unravel the social fabric of Ethiopian unity. Let Da’awalley serve as a turning point—an opportunity for decisive leadership and a commitment to justice. The time to act is now.

About the author

Abdisalam Rageh is a legal professional and political analyst with a keen interest in youth participation in politics, strengthening security, promoting the rule of law, and advancing democratic practices in the Horn of Africa.

The information contained in the article posted represents the views and opinions of the author and does not necessarily represent the views or opinions of Saxafi Media