Somaliland marked its 66th Independence Anniversary with President Abdirahman Irro reaffirming sovereignty, democracy and international recognition efforts while highlighting diplomatic gains following Israel’s recognition

HARGEISA, Somaliland — Somaliland commemorated the 66th anniversary of its independence from Britain on Friday with a state ceremony led by President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro), who reaffirmed the republic’s sovereignty, democratic governance and determination to secure broader international recognition.

The national celebration at the Presidential Palace brought together senior government officials, leaders of political parties, traditional elders, diplomats representing countries with ties to Somaliland and other distinguished guests.

The event concluded with the traditional midnight raising of the Somaliland flag, accompanied by military honors from the Somaliland National Armed Forces.

The anniversary comes during a period of heightened diplomatic activity for Somaliland following Israel’s formal recognition of the Republic of Somaliland in December 2025, becoming the first United Nations member state to do so.

Addressing the gathering, President Irro congratulated Somalilanders on the historic anniversary and urged citizens to continue safeguarding peace, national unity and democratic governance.

“Somaliland is a free and independent nation. Our people have exercised their right to determine their own destiny and remain committed to safeguarding their sovereignty and national unity,” Irro said.

The president also briefed attendees on his recent state visit to Israel, where he held talks with Israeli leaders aimed at expanding diplomatic relations, trade, investment and security cooperation following Israel’s recognition.

Speaking about Somaliland’s diplomatic campaign, Irro said his administration had approached numerous governments seeking formal recognition.

“We have sent a recognition request for Somaliland to many countries, and Israel and Denmark have responded to it,” the president said.

Referring to reactions from Mogadishu following Israel’s decision, Irro added: “The recognition that Somaliland received from Israel, Somalia described as a prank, but it became clear that it wasn’t a prank when we went to Israel on a State Visit.”

The ceremony commemorated June 26, 1960, when the former British Somaliland Protectorate gained independence from the United Kingdom.

Somaliland officials noted that during its brief period as an independent state before uniting with the former Italian-administered Somalia, it received recognition from more than 30 countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Israel, Egypt and Ethiopia.

Throughout the evening, cultural performances, theatrical productions and historical exhibitions highlighted Somaliland’s independence, the conflict that followed the collapse of Somalia’s central government and Somaliland’s restoration of self-declared sovereignty in 1991.

Government officials reiterated Somaliland’s longstanding position that its 1960 union with Somalia lacked full legal ratification and emphasized the republic’s democratic development, relative stability and peaceful transfers of power over the past three decades.

Khadar Hussein, Somaliland’s Minister of the Presidency, defended the government’s expanding international engagement amid criticism from some quarters.

“There is a debate, externally driven and given religious framing. We have learned to safeguard our religion and have been raised upon it. We engage with our national interests and with the world, wherever it may stand,” he said.

International congratulations

Several international supporters marked the anniversary with congratulatory messages.

Former U.S. Special Envoy for the Sahel and respected Africa analyst Dr. J. Peter Pham wrote on X:

“Congratulations to H.E. President Abdirahman Irro, the Gov’t & people of Somaliland on the 66th anniversary of independence… Be proud of your history, resilience, democracy & achievements: a model for the region!”

Somaliland’s Representative to Taiwan, Ambassador Mahmoud Adam Jama Galaal, described June 26 as both “a day of immense pride and solemn reflection.”

He said Somaliland’s independence in 1960 represented one of the country’s greatest historical achievements while characterizing the subsequent union with Somalia as “hurried, ill thought out, and consequently invalid.”

“With renewed determination, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the sovereignty, democracy, peace, and prosperity of the Republic of Somaliland,” Galaal said.

Diplomatic developments in Nairobi

The anniversary was also marked by diplomatic developments in neighboring Kenya.

Somaliland officials described the cancellation of a planned June 26 event in Nairobi by Somali representatives as a diplomatic success after reports that the gathering had been intended to coincide with Somaliland’s Independence Day commemorations.

The cancellation allowed Somaliland’s celebrations in Kenya to proceed without a competing event, officials said.

Mogadishu signals policy review

Meanwhile, in Mogadishu, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud indicated that his administration is reassessing its approach toward Somaliland.

“We regret the negative remarks made by some among us about Somaliland. We will not abandon Somaliland. We will reassess our approach to engaging with Somaliland in pursuit of unity and a successful outcome,” Mohamud said.

He added: “We are reviewing our entire policy toward Somaliland. We also apologize for individuals on our side who have used offensive language.”

His remarks followed criticism directed at statements made by Somalia’s Defense Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, who has been among the federal government’s strongest critics of Somaliland.

As midnight approached in Hargeisa, President Irro presided over the national flag-raising ceremony, receiving a military salute as the Somaliland flag was hoisted to officially mark the beginning of Independence Day.

Thousands later gathered across Hargeisa for patriotic celebrations, with music, cultural performances and public festivities marking what officials described as a celebration of Somaliland’s democratic progress, national resilience and continued pursuit of international recognition.