Hargeisa is preparing a hero’s welcome for Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro following his historic visit to Israel. Thousands are expected to line Hargeisa streets as Somaliland celebrates a major diplomatic milestone and growing ties with Israel

HARGEISA, Somaliland — Somaliland’s capital is preparing for a massive public celebration on Thursday as President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro) returns from his landmark state visit to Israel, a diplomatic mission supporters are calling one of the most significant achievements in Somaliland’s modern history.

Authorities and organizers expect large crowds to gather along the route from Egal International Airport to the Presidential Palace, with residents expected to wave Somaliland and Israeli flags and chant slogans welcoming the president home after a trip that has generated widespread attention across the Horn of Africa and beyond.

Across Hargeisa, government-themed billboards have been erected at major roads, intersections, and public spaces, showcasing key moments from President Irro’s visit, including meetings with senior Israeli leaders and the signing of bilateral cooperation agreements between Somaliland and Israel.

The displays celebrate what supporters describe as a diplomatic breakthrough that has elevated Somaliland’s international profile and opened a new chapter in its foreign relations.

One billboard features President Irro standing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the signing of a bilateral agreement and carries the message: “The people of the Republic of Somaliland thank the Government and people of Israel for the recognition they have granted to their country.”

Another prominent display declares: “The President of the Republic of Somaliland laid the foundation for Israel’s recognition of Somaliland.”

A separate billboard showing President Irro meeting Israeli President Isaac Herzog describes the visit as “a victory for Somaliland’s diplomacy.”

The public displays reflect growing interest in the outcomes of the visit, which included meetings with Israeli political leaders, lawmakers, cabinet ministers, business executives, investors, and representatives of key economic sectors.

During the visit, Somaliland and Israel discussed expanding cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, water management, energy, technology, education, and regional security. The talks also focused on strengthening economic ties and encouraging Israeli investment in Somaliland’s strategic infrastructure and development projects.

President Irro was also received at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, where he participated in a series of high-level engagements aimed at deepening relations between the two sides and exploring avenues for long-term partnership.

Regional analysts say the visit represents one of Somaliland’s most consequential diplomatic engagements in recent years.

“The significance of the trip extends beyond symbolism,” said one regional affairs analyst. “It has increased Somaliland’s international visibility and demonstrated its growing ability to engage with influential global partners. The economic and diplomatic opportunities arising from these engagements could be substantial.”

Preparations for the president’s arrival have intensified throughout the week. Welcome banners and congratulatory messages have appeared across the capital, while government institutions and civic organizations have coordinated plans for an official reception expected to draw senior officials, political leaders, traditional elders, members of the business community, and thousands of citizens.

Particular attention has focused on the billboards expressing appreciation toward Israel, highlighting the importance many Somalilanders attach to the evolving relationship between the two governments and the diplomatic progress achieved during the visit.

Supporters say the mission has strengthened Somaliland’s international outreach and created new opportunities for future cooperation, investment, and political engagement.

As Thursday’s arrival approaches, anticipation continues to build across Hargeisa, where thousands are expected to transform the streets into a sea of Somaliland and Israeli flags in a show of support for a president many view as having secured a major diplomatic milestone for the self-governing republic.

For many residents, the homecoming is not merely a welcome ceremony but a celebration of Somaliland’s expanding presence on the international stage and its continued pursuit of broader global recognition.