Somaliland Lawyers and Paralegals Complete Key Training to Expand Free Legal Aid

Forty-five lawyers and paralegals in Somaliland have completed specialized legal aid training under the UN Joint Rule of Law Programme Phase II, strengthening access to justice, human rights protection, and free legal services for vulnerable communities

HARGEISA, Somaliland — Forty-five lawyers and paralegals have completed a specialized capacity-building programme designed to strengthen Somaliland’s legal aid system and expand access to free legal representation for vulnerable communities across the country.

The two-day training, held in Hargeisa on 23–24 May 2026, was organized jointly with the Somaliland Lawyers Association (SOLLA) as part of the UN Joint Rule of Law Programme Phase II, a collaborative initiative implemented by UNDP, UN Women and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). The programme is funded by the European Union and the Multi-Partner Trust Fund.

The initiative forms part of broader justice sector reforms aimed at strengthening rule of law institutions, improving access to justice and enhancing legal protection for disadvantaged groups throughout Somaliland.

Since the programme’s launch in 2023, hundreds of legal aid lawyers, police officers and paralegals have received specialized training to improve the delivery of free legal services, promote human rights and support gender-responsive justice reforms.

During the workshop, participants received practical instruction on the Justice Promoter Model, legal aid frameworks and community-based justice systems. The training also focused on strengthening coordination among legal aid providers operating across Somaliland.

Sessions covered a wide range of professional topics, including legal aid service delivery, ethical standards, case management, reporting procedures, coordination mechanisms and the respective responsibilities of legal aid actors working under the Joint Rule of Law Programme.

Organizers said the training was designed to improve the quality, accessibility and responsiveness of legal aid services, particularly for vulnerable populations that often face barriers to accessing justice.

Senior government officials, representatives of UNDP and members of Somaliland’s legal community attended the opening ceremony, emphasizing the importance of strengthening legal aid institutions as part of wider justice sector reforms.

Representatives from both government institutions and professional legal associations reaffirmed their commitment to expanding access to justice across Somaliland.

Said Abdillahi Hussein, representing the Somaliland Lawyers Association (SOLLA), praised the continued support provided by the European Union and UNDP for legal aid initiatives.

“SOLLA has 359 members, and every member will provide at least two pro bono cases,” Hussein said, noting that providing free legal assistance has become a prerequisite for the renewal of lawyers’ professional licenses.

The commitment is expected to significantly increase the availability of free legal services for individuals unable to afford legal representation.

Meanwhile, Mukhtar Osman, Director of SOLLA, highlighted progress on Somaliland’s proposed Legal Aid Bill, describing it as an important milestone for institutionalizing legal aid services.

“The Legal Aid Bill is in its final stage before approval by Parliament,” Osman said, expressing optimism that the legislation would further strengthen the country’s legal aid framework.

Once enacted, the legislation is expected to provide a stronger legal foundation for free legal services while improving coordination between justice institutions and legal professionals.

The UN Joint Rule of Law Programme Phase II (2023–2026) supports Somaliland’s efforts to build inclusive, accountable and rights-based justice institutions through legislative reform, institutional capacity-building, improved access to justice, gender-responsive policing and enhanced human rights protection.

Implemented jointly by UNDP, UN Women and UNODC in partnership with Somaliland institutions, the programme seeks to strengthen public confidence in justice institutions while expanding protection services for vulnerable communities.

The initiative continues to receive financial support from the European Union and the Multi-Partner Trust Fund, whose investments are aimed at promoting sustainable governance, institutional resilience and long-term justice sector development across Somaliland.