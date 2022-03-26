Congressman Scott Perry, a member of the US House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee, has introduced a new bill (H.R.7170 – Republic of Somaliland Independence Act) to the House of Representatives seeking to recognize Somaliland of the Federal Republic of Somalia as a separate, independent country.

Republican legislator Scott Perry, Representative for Pennsylvania’s 10th congressional district, introduced the bill. It has been referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

This bill is in the first stage of the legislative process. It was introduced into Congress on March 18, 2022. It will typically be considered by the committee next before it is possibly sent on to the House or Senate as a whole.

The move by US legislators to recognize Somaliland as an independent state follows a 10-day visit by President Muse Bihi Abdi to the United States.

Bills and resolutions are referred to committees that debate the bill before possibly sending it on to the whole chamber.

A bill must be passed by both the House and Senate in identical form and then be signed by the President to become law.

The text of the bill below is as of Mar 18, 2022 (Introduced).

H.R.7170 – Republic of Somaliland Independence Act

117th Congress (2021-2022)

Sponsor: Rep. Perry, Scott [R-PA-10] (Introduced 03/18/2022) Committees: House – Foreign Affairs Latest Action: House – 03/18/2022 Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

117TH CONGRESS

2D SESSION

H.R. 7170

To recognize Somaliland of the Federal Republic of Somalia as a separate, independent country.

IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

MARCH 18, 2022

Mr. PERRY introduced the following bill; which was referred to the Committee on Foreign Affairs

A BILL

To recognize Somaliland of the Federal Republic of Somalia as a separate, independent country.

Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled,

SECTION 1. SHORT TITLE.

This Act may be cited as the ‘‘Republic of Somaliland Independence Act’’.

SEC. 2. STATEMENT OF POLICY; AUTHORIZATION.

(a) STATEMENT OF POLICY.— It is the policy of the United States that all territorial claims by the Federal Republic of Somalia over the area known as Somaliland are invalid and without merit.

(b) AUTHORIZATION.—The President is authorized to recognize Somaliland of the Federal Republic of Somalia as a separate, independent country, in accordance with subsection (a).

End of the text of the bill

Rep. Scott Perry

Representative for Pennsylvania’s 10th District

Contact: 2160 Rayburn House Office Building, (202) 225-5836

Party: Republican

PERRY, Scott, a Representative from Pennsylvania; born in San Diego, San Diego County, Calif., May 27, 1962; graduated from Northern High School, Dillsburg, Pa., 1980; B.S., Pennsylvania State University, University Park, Pa., 1991; Pennsylvania Army National Guard, 1980-2019; business owner; member of the Pennsylvania state house of representatives, 2007-2012; elected as a Republican to the One Hundred Thirteenth and to the four succeeding Congresses (January 3, 2013-present).

Perry is the representative for Pennsylvania’s 10th congressional district (view map) and is a Republican. He has served since Jan 3, 2019. Perry is next up for reelection in 2022 and serves until Jan 3, 2023.

He was previously the representative for Pennsylvania’s 4th congressional district as a Republican from 2013 to 2018.

Congressman Scott Perry is a combat Veteran and represented the more than 725,000 people of the 4th Congressional District (all of York, all of Adams, part Cumberland and part Dauphin) of Pennsylvania since 2013; he earned re-election in 2018 to the newly-redistricted 10th Congressional District (all of Dauphin, part Cumberland, part York).

He presently sits on the U.S. House Committees on Transportation & Infrastructure and Foreign Affairs. After serving in his final military position as Assistant Adjutant General, Pennsylvania National Guard, Perry retired at the rank of Brigadier General on 1 March 2019, after nearly 40 years in uniform.

He served three terms in the Pennsylvania General Assembly, has a Bachelor’s Degree from Penn State University in Business Management, and Masters in Strategic Studies from the US Army War College. Scott resides in Northern York County with his wife, Christy, and two children.

Committee Membership

Scott Perry sits on the following committees:

House Committee on Foreign Affairs

Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia, and Nonproliferation, Middle East, North Africa, and Global Counterterrorism subcommittees

House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure

Aviation, Highways and Transit, Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials subcommittees