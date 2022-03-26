Kingdom Of New Atlantis Appoints Its First Ambassador To Somaliland

The Kingdom of New Atlantis (Wisdom Land) has appointed Ambassador Abbas Ahmed Abbas as its first official representative to the Republic of Somaliland on Friday.

Ambassador Abbas is expected to arrive in the capital of Somaliland Hargeisa and will present copies of his credentials to Somaliland President H.E Muse Bihi Abdi in a meeting that will take place at the Presidency.

He is accredited as the official representative of the government and Kingdom of New Atlantis to the Republic of Somaliland.

This was disclosed in an official statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation of the Kingdom of New Atlantis.

According to the Appointment Letter, the new representative will give his best efforts towards the expansion and strengthening of ties between Somaliland and the Kingdom of New Atlantis.

Kingdom’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammad Alabbadi, has expressed his full confidence that Abbas will be a faithful ambassador of the government and Kingdom of New Atlantis to Somaliland.

The Kingdom follows suit with a number of foreign countries that have engaged diplomatically with the republic of Somaliland including the likes of the UK, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Kenya, Taiwan, and Turkey which have an official diplomatic presence in Somaliland’s capital Hargeisa.