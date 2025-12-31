Netanyahu Says Somaliland Wants to Join the Abraham Accords as He Prepares to Visit

In a Newsmax interview, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel recognized Somaliland as a democratic, moderate Muslim state seeking to join the Abraham Accords

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly framed Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as part of a broader effort to expand the Abraham Accords beyond the Middle East, portraying the Republic of Somaliland as a rare case of democratic governance and religious moderation in the Horn of Africa.

In an exclusive interview with Newsmax, conducted by Greta Van Susteren during Netanyahu’s visit to the United States, the Israeli leader said Somaliland’s political system and leadership distinguish it sharply from Somalia, which he described as unstable and long dominated by terrorism.

“Somaliland has six million citizens—moderate Muslims,” Netanyahu said. “They want to join the Abraham Accords. They are democratic; they’ve held elections.”

By contrast, Netanyahu said, “the rest of Somalia has been a hodgepodge, with al-Shabaab terrorists and no real elections for decades.”

The remarks represent Netanyahu’s most explicit public defense to date of Israel’s decision to recognize Somaliland—a move that has drawn sharp criticism from Somalia, the African Union, the European Union, and more than 20 Muslim-majority states, all of which argue that recognition violates Somalia’s territorial integrity.

A First Mover in a Contested Space

Israel formally recognized Somaliland earlier this month, becoming the first United Nations member state to do so since the territory restored independence in 1991 following the collapse of the Somali state.

Netanyahu argued that Israel’s decision was rooted in values as much as strategy.

“Why not support a democratic, moderate Muslim country that wants to join the Abraham Accords?” he said. “I think everybody should do that. If we have to be first, then we’ll be first.”

Somaliland, which has governed itself for more than three decades, has held multiple competitive elections, built its own institutions, currency, and security forces, and maintained relative stability in a region often marked by chronic conflict. Despite that record, it has remained internationally unrecognized.

Netanyahu dismissed those concerns, emphasizing that Israel’s recognition reflects what he described as empirical reality rather than diplomatic convention.

Expanding the Abraham Accords

Netanyahu’s comments also underscored Israel’s ambition—shared with former U.S. President Donald Trump—to broaden the Abraham Accords framework beyond the Middle East to include additional Muslim-majority countries.

The accords, first signed in 2020, normalized relations between Israel and several Arab states, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan. Netanyahu suggested Somaliland could become the first Muslim-majority African partner aligned with that vision.

“This aligns with our broader effort, together with President Trump, to expand the Abraham Accords,” Netanyahu said, adding that Israel sees growing interest among non-Arab Muslim societies that prioritize stability, economic development, and pragmatic diplomacy over ideological confrontation.

Somaliland officials have previously signaled openness to joining the accords, presenting the territory as a bridge between Africa, the Middle East, and the Red Sea corridor.

Regional Backlash and Strategic Stakes

Israel’s move has triggered diplomatic backlash across the region. Somalia requested an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council, while Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and others issued joint statements condemning the recognition and warning it could destabilize the Horn of Africa.

Netanyahu appeared unmoved by the criticism, reiterating that Israel’s calculus is guided by security and governance realities.

The Horn of Africa has taken on heightened strategic importance amid Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping, competition among global powers for port access, and concerns over militant networks operating across weak states. Somaliland’s long coastline along the Gulf of Aden and its proximity to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait—a chokepoint for global trade—have made it an object of growing interest for regional and international actors.

A Visit That Signals Intent

Netanyahu made the remarks as he concluded a wide-ranging interview touching on Iran, regional security, and Israel’s diplomatic posture. He noted at the end of the discussion that he was departing for Somaliland—an unprecedented step for a sitting Israeli prime minister and a clear signal of Jerusalem’s commitment to deepening ties.

While it remains unclear whether other countries will follow Israel’s lead, Netanyahu suggested that recognition of Somaliland could become a test case for a more flexible approach to statehood—one that prioritizes democratic practice and stability over inherited borders.

“Democracy, moderation, and peace matter,” Netanyahu said. “If a country demonstrates those values and wants partnership, it deserves serious consideration.”