This policy briefing, “Somaliland and Israel – Considerations Regarding Recognition and Cooperation,” analyzes whether Israel should recognize Somaliland, an unrecognized, pro-Western state in the Horn of Africa, by weighing strategic benefits—such as proximity to Yemen’s Houthis, potential military and intelligence cooperation, and access to Somaliland’s resources.

Key Points

Somaliland is a stable, pro-Western entity in the northwestern part of Somalia, seeking international recognition and alliances against Mogadishu.

It maintains strong ties with UAE and Taiwan, and has shown willingness to cooperate with Israel and expand the Abraham Accords concept.

The country’s strategic location at the mouth of the Gulf of Aden makes Somaliland valuable for countering Houthi threats and enabling logistics and intelligence operations.

Somaliland’s internal stability, democratic processes, and pro-Western orientation contrast with the unstable Mogadishu government and Islamist threats in the region.

The United States is hesitant to recognize Somaliland due to the principle of “one Somalia” and concerns about destabilizing Mogadishu, despite political support from some Republicans and several Arab states.

The suggested approach is to deepen cooperation with Somaliland at the “below the threshold of recognition” level, including security/economic partnerships and non-official channels, until favorable conditions for recognition emerge.

Given Somaliland’s strategic needs and Israel’s security interests, an unofficial but robust partnership could be a “game-changer” in countering threats around the Red Sea and Horn of Africa.

The following is the complete policy briefing (translated from Hebrew by Google):

Somaliland and Israel – Considerations for Recognition and Cooperation

Should Israel recognize the pro-Western country located in the Horn of Africa – a region whose security importance to Israel has been reasserted in the past two years?

A Look at, Issue 2062, November 18, 2025

By Asher Lubotsky

In the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea – a region whose security-strategic importance to Israel has once again become apparent in the past two years – Somaliland is establishing itself as an independent, pro-Western state that is not recognized by the international community. Its ultimate goal is to gain international recognition and establish alliances with countries that will assist it against its enemy: the Somali government of Mogadishu.

In recent years, it has established close ties with the United Arab Emirates and Taiwan. The rise of the Trump administration and the presence of senior Republican Party officials who support its recognition have raised hopes among Somaliland’s leaders, and against this backdrop, its efforts to gain recognition have been intensified, including with Israel.

This article examines the issue of relations with Somaliland from Israel’s perspective, while presenting the considerations that support and hinder Israeli recognition of it.

Somaliland – Over Thirty Years of Independence and Stability

Somaliland occupies the northwestern part of what the international community recognizes as Somalia. Somaliland was independent for five days in 1960 before joining the union with Somalia, and was reborn as an independent state in 1991 out of the brutal and long Somali civil war that has been going on since the late 1980s.

Somaliland is based on a unique and separate identity that has been formed over the past century: the territory was under British colonial rule (unlike the rest of Somalia, which was under Italian rule); its people have extensive ties to South Yemen, which lies across the Gulf of Aden; and the majority of its population is from the Isaaq clan – unlike the rest of Somalia, which is populated by other clans. The Isaaq people suffered discrimination and violence – and, they claim, even genocide – at the hands of the clans that ruled Somalia-Mogadishu, especially in the 1980s.

Since its de facto independence in 1991, Somaliland has been the antithesis of what is happening in Somalia: its security situation is benign, its internal arena is stable, there is no significant jihadist activity, and although there are border conflicts on its edges (especially in districts where members of other clans live), they are localized and contained.

Since the 2000s, Somaliland has run a stable and proper multi-party democratic system, with regular elections, the last of which was held in 2024 and heralded a peaceful and orderly change of government. All of the significant political forces operating there are pro-Western and suspicious of Islamist forces or China and Russia. Although they disagree about the methods of operation, they all see international recognition as a supreme goal.

The fact that Somalia-Mogadishu’s problems are concentrated in the south helps Somaliland survive, which is far from the battlefields of the various clans and between the Mogadishu government and the powerful Al-Shabaab organization. In addition, Somaliland borders friendly and relatively stable governments: Ethiopia, Puntland (a de facto independent state that is a member of the Somali Federation), and Djibouti.

Somaliland has peaceful and improving relations with them: in 2024, Somaliland signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with Ethiopia, which was supposed to give landlocked Ethiopia a foothold in the strategic port of Berbera, while hinting at future recognition of its independence (this agreement was actually frozen, but not canceled, under Turkish-Somali pressure). Somaliland’s relations with Djibouti are also improving, and in October 2025 it signed the “Nairobi Agreement” with Puntland for security and trade cooperation.

In recent years, Somaliland has also developed its ties with other pro-Western countries. Taiwan and the United Arab Emirates are its two most strategic partners: Taiwan – a chip manufacturing giant – is investing in the development of the country’s rare metal and mineral mines, and the United Arab Emirates has invested capital in the development of the port of Berbera. For the UAE, Somaliland is a strategic stronghold in the Horn of Africa alongside its other strongholds in the region – the Yemeni island of Socotra, Puntland, and Darfur.

Somaliland also has reasons for cautious optimism vis-à-vis the United States. American delegations – including from the Pentagon – have visited the country, which is marketing itself as a potential strategic base for the United States in the region. President Trump has said that the United States is considering recognizing it, and the US Congress wants to instruct the State Department to reexamine relations with Somaliland in order to improve and upgrade them.

As an interim step, US lawmakers want the State Department to begin separating Somalia from Somaliland in the context of travel warnings. Senior Republicans, such as Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, frequently express their support for recognizing Somaliland’s independence. However, the Americans face serious considerations that push them to avoid recognition, along with delays in appointments and in formulating policy for Africa and the Red Sea.

Against this background, Somaliland is conducting a media and lobbying campaign to promote the issue of recognition. In May 2025, the Somaliland presidency appealed to the UN members to recognize it as an independent state. During October 2025, the Somaliland media reported that over 20 countries, including Israel, were close to making a decision to recognize it. Somaliland is also more willing to adopt additional signs of sovereignty: in November 2025, it declared full control over its airspace (disconnecting it from Somalia’s symbolic sovereignty), requiring aircraft to receive direct permission from its authorities to transit its skies, and announced that it would not recognize visas issued by the Mogadishu government.

International recognition by other countries is therefore the primary goal for the various Somaliland governments (it has remained so even after the changes of power in democratic elections). International recognition will determine the existence of Somaliland and provide it with protection, at least it hopes, from a scenario in which a strengthened Somalia (alone or with its allies) could act in the future with international legitimacy to re-impose its rule over the territory.

Alongside international recognition, Somaliland aims to acquire reliable and powerful allies. The danger from the Mogadishu government is currently still imaginary, but Somaliland has more tangible concerns about other security threats, from the Houthis, to the spread of global jihad (which is currently active in neighboring Puntland), to separatism in the territory’s periphery and even subversive activity, for which there is evidence on the ground, by China and Turkey.

The importance of Somaliland to the West and Israel

Somaliland’s importance lies in its geostrategic location and its willingness – especially as a stable, moderate and reliable state in a volatile region – to cooperate comprehensively and broadly with Western countries. Somaliland’s location at the mouth of the Gulf of Aden – opposite southern Yemen – which connects the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean, gives it geostrategic uniqueness. This is the historical reason why the British Empire took control of it at the end of the 19th century, and why the United States, during the Reagan administration, established a military base on its territory in the 1980s, at the height of the Cold War.

Today, the distance between Somaliland’s waters and territory and the Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, the port of Hodeidah for example, is approximately 300 to 500 kilometers. The fact that in recent years the Gulf States, the United States, and Israel – each in turn – have fought the Houthis without a decision gives Somaliland’s location and the potential ability to operate from its territory considerable global importance as a possible tiebreaker.

Somaliland’s territory has the potential to be a forward base for a variety of missions: intelligence surveillance against the Houthis and their efforts to strengthen their position; providing logistics to the legitimate Yemeni government in its war against the Houthis; and a base for direct operational activity against the Houthis – offensively and to thwart Houthi attacks at sea or using drones. The obvious parallel to Israel’s strong alliance with Azerbaijan, which significantly upgraded Israel’s strategic and operational ability to deal with the Iranian threat, should be noted. Somaliland may be the equivalent brick for Israel against the Houthi threat.

Alongside Somaliland’s valuable location, equally important is the fact that its government is interested in cooperating broadly with pro-Western countries. This is a combination of willingness and ability. Eritrea is located even closer to the operations against the Houthis, but the police are anti-Western and friendly to Iran. Djibouti, which has a strategic location, maintains de facto neutrality in conflicts. Ethiopia is landlocked, and relations between the police and the United States are ambivalent.

Somaliland therefore offers a unique combination of geostrategic location and willingness to agree to extensive cooperation with pro-Western countries. Its relations with the United Arab Emirates – a significant part of whose guiding logic from an Emirati perspective was the war on the Houthis – are evidence of this. Messages coming out of Somaliland indicate that the country is also ready to maintain broad security relations with the United States, including hosting an American base, and even with Israel.

The Somaliland government’s positive attitude toward Israel is evident, even in the midst of the war of the past two years, and it is likely that unofficial contacts already exist between senior officials in the two countries. Somaliland has sent messages in recent months that it is willing to cooperate with pro-Israeli initiatives, including the expansion of the Abraham Accords. Public discourse in the country tends to be pro-Israeli, although there are also critical voices, especially in light of the war and reports from the Gaza Strip, as well as in light of the existence of (non-violent) Salafi movements in the country.

Considerations for and against recognizing Somaliland

For Somaliland, the most coveted prize is American recognition, which, they believe, will bring recognition from many other countries close to Washington. Therefore, it is putting in the most effort with the White House and Congress. Somaliland is positioning itself as an antagonist to China that is willing to go to great lengths to realize American interests in the strategic area of ​​the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean. With the Americans, Somaliland is also emphasizing its democratic and free nature and its hostility to radical Islamist ideologies.

In talks with American officials and in media messages, it makes clear its immediate readiness to enter the ‘Abraham Accords.’ Its desire to achieve recognition was so great that the Somaliland government did not even publicly reject the discussion that took place several months ago about plans to encourage the immigration of Gazans to its territory, despite the great unpopularity that the idea aroused among its population.

However, despite its friendliness to Washington and the strategic positioning of Somaliland, the United States still appears hesitant about the question of official recognition, and it has weighty reasons for this.

First, on a principled level, US policy on the Somali issue has been consistent in recent decades: recognition of the idea of ​​”one Somalia.” The United States has sought to strengthen the Mogadishu government, especially in light of its difficult war against the Al-Shabaab organization over the past two decades. For the United States, Somalia-Mogadishu is an ally, albeit a weak and failing one. The United States even provides it with occasional military assistance in its attacks against global jihad elements.

Recognition of Somaliland would be seen as an American betrayal, which could lead to a wave of unrest in fragile Somalia (for example, through the official secession of Puntland and Jubaland – both of which are still symbolically committed to Mogadishu’s authority – or the strengthening of Al-Shabaab). This consideration should be added to international practice – an aspiration not to recognize unilateral border changes or seceding states, with the understanding that this is a possible opening of Pandora’s box and an undermining of existing borders in the rest of the world, especially in the Middle East and Africa.

Although this is a weighty consideration for American administrations that favor the status quo, it is possible that the Trump administration will be able to break with the tradition of adhering to the idea of ​​”one Somalia” or the reluctance to recognize seceded states. However, there is a consideration that probably plays a more significant role for Washington at the present time: the support of most Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt, as well as Turkey, for this idea.

The Arab League countries, with the exception of the United Arab Emirates, declaratively and in practice support preserving the unity of Somalia and firmly oppose the recognition of Somaliland. For Turkey, Somalia-Mogadishu is a key ally in the Red Sea region, bordering on the status of a protectorate. These powerful countries, whose ears are open in Washington, express their aversion to the possibility of recognizing Somaliland.

Although their influence on Washington is much less, the African Union countries also tend to be deeply reluctant to any official recognition of secessionist states, for fear of a domino effect on the rest of Africa.

Compared to the United States’ considerations, Israel has additional considerations: Although the Qatari and Turkish positions against recognizing Somaliland are not significant (and even vice versa), it is possible that the Egyptian and perhaps Chinese positions are more significant. On the other hand, Israel’s proximity to the United Arab Emirates actually strengthens the pro-Somaliland consideration. However, traditionally, Israel has hesitated to recognize secessionist states, partly out of fear of precedents or a boomerang effect on the issue of recognizing a Palestinian state, although this consideration seems to be less relevant at the present time, due to the de facto, almost sweeping, recognition that the Palestinian “state” has received in recent years.

A more significant consideration for Israel, which should provoke caution and deep thought before officially recognizing Somaliland, is actually a pragmatic aspect. Israeli recognition of Somaliland that is not accompanied by American recognition may have a negative effect that will harm both Israel and Somaliland. An Israeli-Somaliland agreement may indeed be seen as strengthening Israel’s position in the region, but at the same time it may cause a strong backlash in the Muslim world, which in turn may place Somaliland at the center of regional criticism and as a result lead it to be reluctant to expand public or substantive cooperation with Israel. Israeli recognition, ironically, may actually hinder efforts to expand the ‘Abraham Accords’ with additional Muslim countries.

Below the threshold of consciousness, at least for now

Israel needs allies in the Red Sea region, among other things to prepare for the next campaign against the Houthis. Somaliland is an ideal candidate for this cooperation, which could provide Israel with a field of cooperation near the theater of operations. But apart from security cooperation, relations with Somaliland also have important economic and ideological potential for Israeli national security, due to the minerals found in its territory and the desire to establish relations with Muslim populations in the region. Therefore, Israel should work to expand cooperation with this entity, ideally while cooperating with the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

However, Israel has weighty reasons for avoiding being the first country to recognize Somaliland, chief among them an understanding that such recognition might actually work against promoting intimate relations between Israel and Somaliland due to possible regional reactions and dynamics. As long as the United States (or at least the United Arab Emirates) does not recognize Somaliland as an independent state, Israel should not act alone on this official level.

The recommendation is therefore to promote intimate relations with Somaliland “below the threshold of recognition.” Israel and its allies in Washington can assist Somaliland in persuasion efforts with the Trump administration, but the United States must take the first public step toward recognition. At the same time, the two countries can promote – even before official recognition – security and economic partnerships, the establishment of interest offices (as many other countries do with Somaliland), and even symbolic steps such as recognizing Somaliland passports.

These are steps that will avoid the potential risks associated with official recognition, while helping both sides advance their essential interests. An Israeli security and economic presence in Somaliland does not necessarily require official recognition, and on the other hand, Somaliland may also prefer, at this time, intimate and quiet relations with Israel over high-profile, precedent-setting declarations. Somaliland could gain much from such ties with Israel, especially given the security challenges the country may face in its challenging neighborhood of the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa. For Israel, Somaliland may constitute a “game-changer” in the fight against the Houthis.

__________

** The author would like to thank the staff of the Institute for National Security Studies for a fruitful discussion on the issue, including during a guest lecture given by the author at the Institute on September 30, 2025; Dr. Rashid Abdi, Head of Research at the Sahan Institute in Kenya, for the discussion and sharing of knowledge; and the Institute for Israel-Africa Relations for its support and encouragement.

Asher Lubotsky

Dr. Asher Lubotsky, Institute for Israel-Africa Relations and University of Houston