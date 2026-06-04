New U.S. Assessment Signals a More Pragmatic Approach to Somaliland, Researcher Says

A new analysis by Horn Review researcher Samiya Mohammed argues that a recent U.S. State Department report reflects an evolving, pragmatic approach toward Somaliland, emphasizing security, trade and strategic cooperation

HARGEISA — A recently released U.S. State Department report examining opportunities for greater engagement with Somaliland is being interpreted by some analysts as evidence of a subtle but meaningful evolution in American foreign policy, one that places increasing value on Somaliland’s stability, strategic location and governance record without departing from Washington’s longstanding support for Somalia’s territorial integrity.

In a new analysis published by Horn Review, researcher Samiya Mohammed argues that the significance of the report lies not in any move toward formal diplomatic recognition but in what she describes as the growing distinction between America’s legal position and its practical regional interests.

“The importance of this development rests not in formal legal recognition but in the gradual distinction appearing between legal doctrine and operational practice,” Mohammed writes.

The U.S. report, titled Potential Areas for Improved United States Engagement with Somaliland, was recently submitted to Congress and explores opportunities for cooperation in security, trade and regional stability. While it explicitly reaffirms American support for Somalia’s sovereignty, it also highlights Somaliland’s strategic position along the Gulf of Aden near the Bab al-Mandab Strait and identifies the Port of Berbera as a potentially valuable commercial and logistical hub.

According to Samiya Mohammed, the report reflects what she calls an “incremental and practical recalibration” in Washington’s approach.

“It reflects an incremental and practical recalibration in which Somaliland’s demonstrated stability, governance capacity and geography are receiving greater attention,” she writes.

Rather than representing a dramatic policy shift, the analysis argues that Washington is pursuing a middle course that allows it to acknowledge Somaliland’s practical contributions while avoiding the diplomatic consequences that formal recognition could create.

“Rather than choosing between full recognition and complete diplomatic neglect, it increasingly appears to be pursuing a middle path,” Mohammed writes. “Under this, Somaliland’s practical contributions can be acknowledged, supported and incorporated into regional planning while the formal legal position remains unchanged.”

The report’s positive references to Berbera’s infrastructure and commercial potential are viewed by the researcher as particularly significant because they reveal underlying strategic priorities beyond formal diplomatic language.

She argues that infrastructure assessments often provide a clearer indication of long-term geopolitical thinking than explicit political statements.

At the same time, Samiya Mohammed notes that the report’s language remains “cautious, measured and deliberately conservative,” reflecting Washington’s desire to avoid tensions with the Federal Government of Somalia while preserving broader regional relationships.

Analysts say that balancing act has become increasingly important as competition for influence in the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa intensifies, with global powers seeking reliable partners capable of supporting maritime security and regional trade.

The article further argues that the evolving U.S. approach mirrors broader trends in international relations, where governments increasingly prioritize performance and reliability over formal diplomatic status.

“In regions facing governance challenges and security threats, practical effectiveness often becomes a critical factor in determining engagement priorities,” Mohammed writes, adding that Somaliland’s record of relative stability and support for counterterrorism objectives places it in a favorable position.

However, the researcher also cautions that geography alone will not secure Somaliland’s long-term international relevance.

“The document simultaneously conveys an important cautionary message for Somaliland itself,” she writes. “Location alone is insufficient to guarantee sustained international engagement or political advancement.”

Instead, she argues, Somaliland’s future influence will depend on its ability to continue demonstrating strong governance, economic openness and institutional reliability.

“The value of Berbera’s location derives not just from its physical position but from the institutional, commercial and security frameworks that enable it to function as a reliable regional hub,” the analysis states.

Samiya Mohammed also suggests that the report could intensify regional competition by encouraging diversification of trade and logistics infrastructure, particularly in relation to neighboring Djibouti, long regarded as the Horn of Africa’s primary commercial gateway.

According to the analysis, the United States appears increasingly willing to engage Somaliland where strategic interests align — particularly in security, transportation, trade and regional stability — while maintaining its official commitment to Somalia’s unity.

“The positive assessment of Berbera, the recognition of Somaliland’s relative stability and the emphasis on practical utility all point toward an increasingly consequential role for Somaliland within American thinking,” Mohammed concludes.

She argues that while formal diplomatic recognition remains absent, “practical recognition of capability and reliability is becoming increasingly evident.”

For Somaliland, the report may not represent a diplomatic breakthrough, but analysts say it offers an important indication that Washington’s strategic calculations in the Horn of Africa are evolving as regional security and economic priorities continue to shift.