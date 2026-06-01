A new U.S. Congressional report identifies security, diplomatic, and economic opportunities for increased U.S. engagement with Somaliland while reaffirming support for Somalia’s territorial integrity. The assessment highlights AFRICOM cooperation, Red Sea security, and Berbera’s growing trade potential

WASHINGTON — A new report submitted to Congress has identified several areas where the United States could deepen engagement with Somaliland, citing the territory’s strategic location, security relevance in the Horn of Africa, and emerging economic potential while reaffirming Washington’s longstanding recognition of Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The report, prepared pursuant to Section 7019(e) of the National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act of 2026, outlines opportunities for enhanced cooperation in security, diplomacy, trade, and investment. It reflects growing interest within U.S. policy circles in Somaliland’s role as a stable partner in one of the world’s most strategically significant regions.

“The United States recognizes the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, which includes the region of Somaliland,” the report states. “Within that framework, the United States maintains a positive, constructive relationship with Somaliland and continues to explore additional opportunities for engagement with Somaliland authorities.”

Strategic Security Partner in a Volatile Region

The report places significant emphasis on Somaliland’s geostrategic importance amid growing instability in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea corridor.

According to the assessment, Somaliland’s location along the Gulf of Aden and near the Bab al-Mandab Strait gives it potential value as a security partner in safeguarding one of the world’s busiest maritime trade routes.

“The Horn of Africa’s security environment remains complex, with ongoing violent extremist threats and regional disputes,” the report notes.

It adds that Somaliland is “positioned as a potential partner on shared security interests, including freedom of commercial and military navigation from the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean.”

The report further highlights Somaliland’s geographic proximity to Yemen and its potential role in monitoring extremist networks operating across the region.

Officials noted that Somaliland is “geographically positioned to potentially assist with efforts to monitor and counter violent extremist organizations, particularly connections between Houthi terrorists and al-Shabaab, al-Qa’ida’s largest and wealthiest affiliate.”

The report reveals that the United States Africa Command, commonly known as AFRICOM, already maintains regular engagement with Somaliland authorities and is examining additional avenues for cooperation.

“AFRICOM has regular engagements with Somaliland authorities and is exploring areas for potential cooperation,” the report states.

Expanding Diplomatic Contacts

The congressional report also highlights ongoing diplomatic engagement between U.S. officials and Somaliland authorities.

According to the document, personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Mogadishu conduct periodic visits to Somaliland to discuss security cooperation, humanitarian assistance, and economic development.

“Embassy Mogadishu conducts regular, periodic visits to Somaliland to engage on matters of mutual interest, including security cooperation, humanitarian assistance, and economic issues,” the report says.

Despite the continued engagement, officials acknowledge logistical and security challenges associated with travel to Somaliland. As with other parts of Somalia, U.S. government personnel must comply with strict security protocols requiring non-commercial transportation and extensive protective measures.

The report notes that Embassy Mogadishu works closely with AFRICOM to leverage military transportation and security resources when available.

Economic Potential Draws U.S. Attention

Beyond security and diplomacy, the report identifies Somaliland’s growing economic ambitions as an area of potential interest for American investors.

Somaliland authorities have actively encouraged U.S. investment in sectors including minerals, infrastructure, transportation, and trade. The report points to the continued development of Berbera’s port and airport facilities as particularly noteworthy.

“Somaliland authorities have encouraged U.S. investment in minerals and outlined priorities in infrastructure, trade, and economic growth,” the report states.

It further notes that Somaliland’s ports could provide alternatives to increasingly congested regional facilities, potentially strengthening trade connectivity across the Horn of Africa.

“The ongoing development of the Berbera airport and seaports into a trade and transportation hub for Somaliland and landlocked Ethiopia could create increased opportunities for U.S. investment, infrastructure, exports, and other commercial opportunities,” the report says.

Analysts have increasingly pointed to Berbera’s strategic location as Ethiopia seeks additional trade corridors to reduce dependence on other regional ports.

Challenges Remain

While the report outlines several opportunities for expanded engagement, it also identifies obstacles that continue to complicate deeper economic involvement.

Regional security concerns, political uncertainty, and Somaliland’s unresolved status remain significant considerations for international investors and financial institutions.

The report notes that “regional security concerns and the dispute over Somaliland’s status” continue to present challenges for investment and trade.

It also references Somaliland’s long-standing disagreement with Somalia’s federal authorities, stating that its “refusal to cooperate with national authorities” creates additional complications for banking relationships, foreign investment, and broader commercial activity.

Nevertheless, the report represents one of the most detailed recent assessments by the U.S. government of potential areas for future engagement with Somaliland. While it stops short of proposing changes to longstanding U.S. policy on Somalia’s territorial integrity, it underscores Washington’s interest in expanding practical cooperation with Somaliland on security, diplomacy, and economic development.

For Somaliland officials, who have long sought deeper international partnerships, the report is likely to be viewed as a significant acknowledgment of the territory’s growing strategic importance in a region increasingly shaped by maritime security competition, geopolitical rivalry, and expanding trade networks.

Read the full report here