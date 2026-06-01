A two-day EUCAP-supported maritime exercise strengthened coordination, communication, and information sharing among Somaliland Coast Guard, Immigration and Border Control, and other security agencies, enhancing maritime domain awareness and operational readiness

HARGEISA, Somaliland — A two-day maritime security exercise supported by the European Union Capacity Building Mission (EUCAP) has strengthened coordination, communication, and information-sharing capabilities among Somaliland’s key maritime and border security institutions, officials said.

The exercise brought together personnel from the Somaliland Coast Guard, Somaliland Immigration and Border Control, and other participating agencies in a collaborative effort designed to improve operational readiness and maritime domain awareness.

Using practical maritime scenarios, participants tested and enhanced their ability to communicate across agencies, share information efficiently, and respond to emerging security challenges in Somaliland’s territorial waters and coastal zones.

According to EUCAP, the exercise focused on improving the use of the Indo-Pacific Regional Information Sharing (IORIS) Platform, a digital tool that enables maritime authorities to exchange real-time information and coordinate responses to security incidents.

“The exercise aimed at strengthening coordination and information sharing among Somaliland Coast Guard, Somaliland Immigration and Border Control, and other participating entities,” EUCAP said in a statement.

Officials noted that participants demonstrated improved operational communication and gained valuable experience in utilizing the IORIS platform to support maritime security operations. The exercise also contributed to stronger maritime domain awareness — a critical component in monitoring maritime activity, combating illicit trafficking, and ensuring safe navigation in the strategically important Gulf of Aden region.

Beyond technical training, the event highlighted the importance of inter-agency cooperation in addressing complex maritime challenges.

“Through practical maritime scenarios, participants enhanced their operational communication, improved their use of the IORIS Platform, and strengthened their maritime domain awareness capabilities,” the statement said.

Observers said the exercise reflects ongoing efforts to modernize Somaliland’s maritime security architecture and improve institutional coordination among agencies responsible for safeguarding borders, coastlines, and maritime resources.

The training also served as an opportunity to identify operational gaps and areas requiring further investment. Participants pointed to internet connectivity challenges and the need for additional technical support as key issues that could be addressed in future exercises and capacity-building initiatives.

“The exercise fostered stronger inter-agency collaboration and identified areas for future improvement, particularly in internet connectivity and technical support,” EUCAP noted.

Maritime security experts have increasingly emphasized the importance of information sharing and coordinated responses in the Horn of Africa, where coastal authorities face evolving challenges ranging from illegal fishing and smuggling to broader regional security concerns.

The successful completion of the exercise underscores the growing emphasis on regional cooperation, technological integration, and institutional capacity-building as Somaliland continues to strengthen its maritime governance and security capabilities.