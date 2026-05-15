EU-backed mission trains Somaliland immigration officers in document security while Coast Guard officials deepen maritime cooperation in Hargeisa

HARGEISA — European Union security officials have intensified cooperation with Somaliland government through new immigration security training programs and high-level maritime security meetings aimed at strengthening border management and coastal surveillance across the Horn of Africa.

The latest initiatives, coordinated by the European Union Capacity Building Mission (EUCAP), underscore growing international engagement with Somaliland’s security institutions amid increasing regional concerns over migration, maritime threats and Red Sea security.

Last week, the EUCAP Field Office in Somaliland conducted specialized document safety training for 20 Somaliland Immigration and Border Control officers, including four female officers, officials said.

The training brought together officers from multiple immigration stations across Somaliland and focused on improving technical expertise in passport verification, document inspection and airport security procedures.

Participants received instruction on identifying printing techniques and security features embedded in official travel documents, while also learning methods for detecting fraudulent or altered passports.

According to officials, the program also included sessions on the distinction between ordinary travelers and diplomatic passengers, airport safety protocols, open-source intelligence and intelligence-gathering techniques.

“The training plays a vital role in enhancing the capacity, professionalism and operational effectiveness of Immigration Officers,” officials said in a statement. “It also contributes to improving the quality of services provided to the community.”

The initiative reflects broader international efforts to strengthen border management systems in the Horn of Africa, a region increasingly affected by irregular migration, transnational crime and evolving security threats.

Security cooperation also extended to maritime operations this week as the Commander of the Somaliland Coast Guard, Admiral Ahmed Hure Haji, hosted senior EUCAP officials at Coast Guard Headquarters in Hargeisa.

The meeting focused on expanding cooperation between the Somaliland Coast Guard and EUCAP in areas including maritime security, operational coordination and institutional capacity building along Somaliland’s strategic coastline bordering the Gulf of Aden.

Officials said discussions centered on enhancing coastal surveillance capabilities and improving responses to maritime threats affecting regional shipping lanes.

During the visit, Admiral Ahmed Hure Haji presented a service medal and farewell honor to Mr. D. Bert, an EUCAP official concluding his assignment in Somaliland.

Officials praised Bert for what they described as his close collaboration and support for Somaliland Coast Guard operations during his tenure.

“Mr. Bert played a significant role in supporting and working closely with the Somaliland Coast Guard,” officials said during the ceremony.

The event was also attended by EUCAP Somaliland Head of Office Mr. Artsi Alanne, who commended the continued partnership between EUCAP and Somaliland maritime security institutions.

Officials from both sides emphasized the importance of sustained international cooperation in combating maritime insecurity and strengthening stability in the Horn of Africa, particularly as geopolitical competition and shipping security concerns continue to grow in the Red Sea corridor.

The latest engagements highlight Somaliland’s increasing role in regional security coordination despite its continued lack of international recognition, with Western partners continuing practical cooperation on counter-piracy, migration control and maritime security initiatives.