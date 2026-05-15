Somaliland officials met with local media organizations in Hargeisa ahead of the May 18 Independence Day celebrations, urging responsible journalism, national unity and strengthened security coordination during the nationwide commemorations

HARGEISA — Somaliland’s National Committee overseeing preparations for the May 18 Independence Day celebrations held a high-level meeting Wednesday with local media organizations, urging journalists to play a central role in promoting national unity, security and responsible reporting ahead of the country’s annual commemorations.

The meeting, hosted at the headquarters of Somaliland’s Ministry of Information, Culture and Awareness in Hargeisa, brought together senior government officials, media representatives and members of the national organizing committee responsible for coordinating the nationwide celebrations.

The discussions were chaired by Somaliland’s Minister of Interior and Security, Abdalle Mohamed Arab, commonly known as Abdalle Sandheere, alongside Somaliland’s Minister of Information, Culture and Awareness, Barkhad Jama Batuun.

Officials said the meeting focused on national security coordination, media ethics and strengthening public awareness during the May 18 commemorations, which mark Somaliland’s restoration of independence in 1991.

Addressing journalists during the gathering, Interior Minister Abdalle Mohamed Arab called on media institutions to amplify the significance of the national occasion and contribute to preserving stability during the celebrations.

“The media carries a major responsibility in highlighting the importance of May 18 and reinforcing national unity,” the minister said. “Responsible journalism and professional reporting are essential during this historic period for our nation.”

He urged television stations, digital platforms, radio outlets and independent journalists to provide constructive and patriotic coverage throughout the commemorative events, which are expected to attract large crowds across Somaliland’s major cities and regions.

Government officials also stressed the importance of safeguarding Somaliland’s national image, particularly as local and international attention surrounding the celebrations continues to grow.

Information Minister Barkhad Jama Batuun echoed the call for professionalism and ethical journalism, emphasizing that the media remains a vital pillar in promoting social cohesion and national identity.

“Journalists and media organizations have an important role in strengthening unity, stability and patriotism during one of Somaliland’s most significant national occasions,” Batuun said.

The ministers urged media outlets to adhere to ethical reporting standards while working closely with security institutions to ensure accurate information dissemination and public safety during the festivities.

Meanwhile, in a statement released ahead of the annual celebrations, Hussein Deyr, spokesperson for the President of Somaliland, announced that the national theme for the 2026 anniversary will be “Recognition and Resilience,” a slogan officials say reflects the territory’s decades-long pursuit of international recognition alongside its efforts to maintain stability in the Horn of Africa.

“Recognition is not merely sought; it is earned through the unwavering resilience, unity, progress and determination of our people,” Deyr said in the statement.

“For over three decades, the Republic of Somaliland has stood as a testament to peace, democratic governance, and self-reliance in a complex and volatile region,” Deyr said.

The statement comes amid growing geopolitical interest in the Horn of Africa, where Red Sea security, maritime trade routes and regional counterterrorism efforts have elevated Somaliland’s strategic relevance in recent years.

Somaliland authorities have sought to position the territory as a reliable regional partner, emphasizing relative stability compared with neighboring conflict zones.

Government officials say this year’s theme is intended to reinforce the argument that Somaliland’s claim to recognition rests not only on historical grievances or political aspirations, but on what they describe as decades of institution-building and public resilience.

“This year’s theme is a message to the world,” Deyr said. “Somaliland’s quest for recognition is grounded in legitimacy, built by its people, and sustained by their enduring strength.”

Across Somaliland, preparations are underway for nationwide celebrations expected to include military parades, cultural events, flag displays and diaspora-led commemorations in major international cities.

The slogan accompanying this year’s campaign — “Aqoonsi iyo Adkaysi Shacab,” translated as “Recognition and People’s Resilience” — has already begun circulating widely across social media platforms and government messaging ahead of the anniversary.

May 18 is commemorated annually across the Republic of Somaliland with nationwide celebrations, military parades, cultural performances, concerts and official ceremonies marking the country’s declaration of restored independence in 1991. The anniversary remains one of the most symbolic and widely observed events in Somaliland’s political and national calendar.