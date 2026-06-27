Somaliland and Ethiopia concluded joint One-Stop Border Post training in Tog-Wajaale to streamline customs procedures, reduce trade barriers and strengthen regional economic integration under the AfCFTA framework

TOG-WAJAALE, Somaliland — Somaliland and Ethiopia have taken another step toward deepening regional economic integration after concluding a joint training program aimed at improving cross-border trade through the implementation of a One-Stop Border Post (OSBP) system at the strategic Tog-Wajaale crossing.

The two-day capacity-building workshop, held June 25, brought together senior customs officials, immigration officers, trade regulators and border management authorities from both sides of the frontier. Organized by Somaliland’s Ministry of Trade and Tourism in collaboration with Ethiopian border authorities, the program focused on streamlining border procedures, strengthening institutional coordination and reducing delays for traders moving goods between the two economies.

Officials said the initiative is designed to transform Tog-Wajaale into a more efficient regional trade gateway by harmonizing customs operations and improving cooperation among agencies responsible for border management.

“Efficient border management is the backbone of regional trade,” a spokesperson for Somaliland’s Ministry of Trade and Tourism said.

“This training equips our teams with the practical tools needed to cut delays, lower costs for traders, and ensure that Tog-Wajaale operates as a true gateway for economic cooperation.”

The One-Stop Border Post model allows border agencies from neighboring jurisdictions to coordinate inspections and customs procedures at a single location, reducing administrative duplication and accelerating the movement of goods and people across international frontiers.

Participants exchanged best practices on integrated customs management, coordinated immigration procedures, digital documentation systems and interagency collaboration designed to improve trade facilitation while maintaining border security.

Ethiopian officials said the initiative supports broader regional economic objectives under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which seeks to eliminate non-tariff barriers and expand intra-African commerce.

According to officials, synchronizing customs systems and introducing digital trade documentation are expected to reduce clearance times, lower transportation costs and improve the competitiveness of businesses operating across the Somaliland-Ethiopia trade corridor.

The Tog-Wajaale crossing is one of the busiest commercial gateways linking Somaliland with Ethiopia and serves as a critical route for the movement of imported goods, agricultural products and manufactured commodities throughout the Horn of Africa.

Officials from both sides described the training as part of an expanding strategic partnership focused on improving cross-border infrastructure, facilitating investment and strengthening regional connectivity.

Future plans include follow-up monitoring exercises to evaluate implementation of the One-Stop Border Post framework and consideration of expanding similar systems to other key border crossings.

The Somaliland Ministry of Trade and Tourism said it remains committed to creating a more business-friendly environment by modernizing border management, encouraging private investment and generating employment opportunities for communities on both sides of the border.

The latest initiative reflects growing economic cooperation between Somaliland and Ethiopia as both sides seek to strengthen regional trade, improve logistics efficiency and position the Horn of Africa as an increasingly integrated commercial hub.