Cross-Border Highway Project Linking Somaliland and Djibouti Moves Forward

Hargeisa, Somaliland – A significant infrastructure project aimed at enhancing connectivity and trade in the Horn of Africa has taken a substantial step forward, with initial work on a new cross-border highway linking Somaliland and Djibouti nearing commencement.

The African Development Bank (AfDB), the project’s key financier, has published a formal request for consultancy services for the first phase of the cross-border initiative. This move signals the transition from planning to active development for the long-anticipated road.

The first phase, known as the Lowyaddo-Borama road project, will focus on constructing a 30-kilometer stretch from Lowyaddo to Zeila. The Somaliland Roads Development Agency (SLRDA), which is managing the phase, has received financial assistance from the AfDB for the endeavor, which is estimated to cost approximately $44 million.

“This project is a critical milestone for our nation and the region,” a representative from the SLRDA stated. “The construction of this modern highway will be managed with the utmost diligence to ensure it delivers lasting benefits for our people and our economy.”

Earlier this year, the AfDB invited bids from contractors to upgrade the road to a bituminous standard. The planned specifications include a seven-meter-wide carriageway, modern drainage systems, and ancillary works.

The road will feature a durable, flexible pavement structure comprising asphalt concrete surfacing, a crushed stone base, and a gravel sub-base. Construction of this initial section is expected to take 15 months following the groundbreaking.

The broader project, known as the Negad-Lowyaddo-Borama road, is a strategic investment in regional integration. According to the AfDB, the overall goal is to “boost regional integration and trade links between Somaliland and its neighbours in the Horn of Africa and beyond.”

A bank spokesperson elaborated on the expected impact, stating, “This project will significantly improve transport and communication along the corridor by drastically reducing travel times and costs, as well as enhancing safety for all users. It is a cornerstone of our efforts to foster economic growth and connectivity.”

To ensure the project’s smooth execution, the new consulting agency will be tasked with providing expert assistance to the SLRDA in procurement and contract management services.

In a related effort to streamline cross-border movement, the AfDB is also advancing plans for a one-stop border post (OSBP) at Lowyaddo on the Somaliland-Djibouti border.

This complementary initiative is designed to improve regional communications further and facilitate smoother trade and transit between the two nations.