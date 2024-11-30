Museveni and Ruto to Mediate Ethiopia-Somalia dispute

Kenya’s President William Ruto said on Saturday that he and Uganda’s President Museveni would help mediate a dispute between Ethiopia and Somalia, which was threatening the stability of the region. Landlocked Ethiopia, which has thousands of troops in Somalia to fight al Qaeda-linked insurgents, has fallen out with the Mogadishu government over its plans to build a naval base in Somaliland, in exchange for possible recognition of its sovereignty.

Somaliland has struggled to gain international recognition despite governing itself and enjoying comparative peace and stability since declaring independence in 1991. The spat has drawn Somalia closer to Egypt, which has quarreled with Ethiopia for years over Addis Ababa’s construction of a vast hydro dam on the Nile River, and Eritrea, another of Ethiopia’s foes.

“Because the security of Somalia… contributes significantly to the stability of our region, and the environment for investors and businesspeople and entrepreneurs to thrive,” he told a news conference. Several attempts to resolve the feud in Ankara, Turkey, failed to make a breakthrough.