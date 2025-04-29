In an exclusive interview with DET Editor-in-Chief Gus Anderson, ahead of Somaliland’s Independence Day, Foreign Minister Abdirahman Adam outlines Somaliland’s vision for international recognition, regional partnerships, and the future of diplomacy in the Horn of Africa.

The interview, conducted by Gus Anderson, Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Euro Times, covers Somaliland’s push for international recognition, its unique geopolitical position, its relationship with Taiwan, its views on China’s influence, its appeal to American lawmakers, its perspective on Somalia’s actions, its security policies, and its stance on potential normalization with Israel.

Somaliland’s Uniqueness: Somaliland argues its claim to statehood is based on historical sovereignty (it was briefly independent in 1960), democratic legitimacy, and regional stability. It distinguishes itself from other post-colonial states by not being a client state to any major power and pursuing a multi-vector foreign policy.

Taiwan Relationship: Somaliland values its relationship with Taiwan, which is based on shared democratic values and mutual respect. Cooperation with Taiwan will focus on trade security, anti-piracy, and logistics, not militarization. Somaliland is aware of China’s disapproval but prioritizes its own interests.

Message to the US: Somaliland emphasizes its ability to maintain security, hold elections, and manage infrastructure without formal recognition or foreign aid. It argues it is a reliable and democratic partner in a volatile region and wants the US to engage with it directly.

Rejection of Somalia’s Authority: Somaliland insists that Somalia (specifically Mogadishu) does not speak for it, and any attempts by Somalia to offer ports or bases within Somaliland are invalid. Berbera port is under Somaliland’s control.

Security: Somaliland highlights its successful security record, contrasting it with the resurgence of Al-Shabaab and piracy in Somalia. It attributes its success to locally rooted, community-driven forces.

Rejection of Transactional Recognition: Somaliland dismisses the idea of exchanging recognition for accepting displaced Gazans, emphasizing that recognition should be based on principles, not political deals.

Normalization with Israel: Somaliland is open to discussing relations with any nation if it aligns with its national interests, regional stability, and values, viewing normalization as a process of mutual benefit.

In essence, the interview is a strong argument for Somaliland’s independence and recognition, highlighting its unique qualifications, strategic importance, and commitment to stability in a turbulent region. It consistently presents Somaliland as a responsible and deserving state.

The full interview is as follows:

Exclusive: Recognition, Somalia, and Normalization

In this exclusive interview, the Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Euro Times, Gus Anderson, sits down with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Somaliland, Minister Abdirahman Adam, in Hargeisa to discuss recognition, the Horn of Africa, and the Middle East.

It is a pleasure to be with you in Hargeisa today, of all places. As we approach the reassertion of independence on 18 May 1991, it is a significant time in Somaliland’s history.

Somaliland’s Case: Geopolitical Uniqueness of Somaliland

Editor-in-Chief, Gus Anderson: How is Somaliland unique, in geopolitical terms, compared to other states such as Djibouti, Sudan, and Somalia?

Foreign Minister Abdirahman Adam: Somaliland is unique.

Unlike many post-colonial conflicts, our claim to statehood is based on historical sovereignty, democratic legitimacy, and regional stability.

We achieved independence in 1960 before voluntarily entering a union with Somalia, one that failed catastrophically.

Unlike states driven by external alliances or ideological blocs, we pursue a multi-vector foreign policy, balancing regional interests without becoming a client state of any global power.

Bilateral Relations: Somaliland-Taiwan

Editor-in-Chief, Gus Anderson: Both Somaliland and Taiwan developed relations in 2020 with reciprocal representative offices in Taipei and Hargeisa. The Taiwanese FM is due to visit Hargeisa on an official visit next week to discuss relations and maritime cooperation.

Will maritime cooperation focus on militarization between your two states?

Foreign Minister Abdirahman Adam: Our relationship with Taiwan is rooted in mutual respect, shared democratic values, and a commitment to peaceful development. Maritime cooperation will primarily focus on the security of trade, anti-piracy measures, and logistics infrastructure… not militarization.

Therefore, the Horn of Africa needs stability, not new arms races. Any collaboration aligns with broader regional strategies, including U.S. and EU interests in open sea lanes and anti-terrorist efforts, especially as the Red Sea becomes increasingly volatile.

China’s Response: SSC-Khatumo Support

Editor-in-Chief, Gus Anderson: In Somaliland, we see Beijing’s tacit support for the SSC-Khatumo militia in Las Anod, Sool region.

Aren’t you worried about the repercussions of deeper maritime ties with Taiwan?

Foreign Minister Abdirahman Adam: We are fully aware of China’s geopolitical playbook.

However, Somaliland has never traded sovereignty for short-term investment.

Our consistent diplomatic position is that recognition should be based on merit, history, and democratic governance rather than coercion. Somaliland will continue to welcome constructive partnerships while resisting external manipulation.

Our relationship with Taiwan is based on mutual interest.

Somaliland’s Message to American Lawmakers

Editor-in-Chief, Gus Anderson: You recently visited D.C. as part of your relationship with GOP lawmakers in the U.S.

What was your message to GOP lawmakers, and how are you presenting the need for recognition?

Foreign Minister Abdirahman Adam: We have told our friends in D.C.: Somaliland is doing what many recognized states struggle to do: maintaining security, holding elections, and managing critical infrastructure, all without formal recognition and no foreign aid.

We have been very direct with lawmakers in Washington: if you want stability in the Horn of Africa, talk to the people who are actually providing it.

Somaliland has been a reliable, democratic partner for over three decades. Somaliland governs itself, secures its borders, and maintains peace in a volatile region.

We have been clear; Somalia simply does not speak for us.

That chapter closed a long time ago.

Any attempt by Mogadishu to offer ports or bases within Somaliland’s borders is like someone renting out a neighbor’s house; it is not just misleading, it is absurd.

Berbera port is under the control of Hargeisa, Somaliland’s central government, and any negotiations concerning it must go through Hargeisa, not Mogadishu.

Somalia’s Attempt to Offer Berbera to the Americans

Editor-in-Chief, Gus Anderson: How did you present the leaked memo, from Mogadishu via Reuters, concerning the potential exchange of air and naval assets in Somaliland to the U.S.?

Foreign Minister Abdirahman Adam: As for the letter, Somalia’s president, Hassan Sheikh Mohamed, sent to the Trump administration.

Well, it has made headlines… but not much else.

The Trump administration has not responded, and the letter only became public because someone leaked it to the press.

Until then, it was just gathering dust like most of Mogadishu’s foreign policy ambitions.

Somaliland’s Security Policy

Editor-in-Chief, Gus Anderson: In Somalia today, we see the resurgence of Al-Shabaab, an uptick in piracy across the Indian Ocean, and Daesh in Puntland state.

What is Somaliland doing to ensure its borders are secure? Why is Somaliland so secure despite the regional security challenges in neighboring Somalia?

Foreign Minister Abdirahman Adam: We’ve long understood that our security is our responsibility, recognition or not.

While others are dealing with insurgencies and struggling to hold ground, Somaliland has kept its territories secure, its coast protected, and its streets peaceful.

Our forces are locally rooted, community-driven, and unshaken by shifting allegiances.

Piracy may be spiking elsewhere, but not on our shores. We don’t just talk stability; we live it every day.

Trump’s Plan: Recognition for Population Transfer?

Editor-in-Chief, Gus Anderson: Trump’s earlier plan for Gaza consisted of population transfer, with reports of talks with several African countries, including Somaliland, Sudan, and South Sudan, in exchange for concessions.

In an interview with an Israeli news agency, KAN, your team said it was “open to discussion on all matters, but we do not want to speculate on matters that have not yet been discussed.”

What is Somaliland’s policy on Trump’s plan? Is Hargeisa prepared to host forcibly displaced Gazans in exchange for recognition?

Foreign Minister Abdirahman Adam: Recognition should never be transactional; it must be based on principles, not population swaps.

We welcome dialogue with all international actors on peace and cooperation, but we will not be a bargaining chip in unresolved Middle East disputes.

Normalization: Israel-Somaliland

Normalization isn’t something that happens with the click of a button; it is a process, not a posture.

Somaliland, like any responsible government, considers its foreign relations through the lens of national interest, regional stability, and the values of its people.

If those align, we are open to discussion with any nation.

The Horn of Africa holds immense potential beyond just security cooperation.

Energy, technology, trade, and water security are all areas where regional and global actors, whether it is the U.S., UK, Israel, or the GCC, who can find a shared purpose with Somaliland.

Any engagement must be mutual, principled, and anchored in respect for our sovereignty.

Editor-in-Chief, Gus Anderson: Thank you for hosting us in Hargeisa and being open to hold this discussion.

Foreign Minister Abdirahman Adam: It is my pleasure, Anderson.