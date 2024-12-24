“This Shock the World; Story of Trump Not Recognizing Somaliland,” a YouTube video by Black Culture Diary

Somaliland didn’t wait for permission to exist. Back in 1991, while Somalia was spiraling into chaos after the fall of Siyad Barre’s dictatorship, Somaliland boldly declared, “We’re out!” This wasn’t just an impulsive decision. It was the culmination of decades of frustration, neglect, and violent repression. For years, the people of Somaliland had endured brutal crackdowns and marginalization under Somalia’s central government. Barre’s regime not only ignored Somaliland’s needs but actively destroyed its infrastructure and targeted its civilians. By the time the civil war reached its peak, Somaliland’s survival hinged on one question: independence or annihilation?

The Declaration of Independence in 1991 wasn’t just a political move; it was a lifeline. The region lay in ruins. Entire cities, including Hargeisa, Somaliland’s capital, had been reduced to rubble. Families were displaced, livelihoods destroyed, and hope seemed like a distant dream. Yet, against all odds, Somaliland’s people decided to rebuild. They weren’t waiting for international aid or applause; they knew no one was coming to save them.

Introduction

Somaliland’s story is one of perseverance and determination. Imagine pouring every ounce of effort into building a thriving, peaceful society, only for the world to pretend it doesn’t exist. This is the reality of Somaliland, a nation that declared independence in 1991 but remains unrecognized by the international community. Despite this, Somaliland has become a beacon of stability, democracy, and resilience in the volatile Horn of Africa.

So, why does Somaliland remain in diplomatic limbo? And could recognition by a global superpower like the United States, under Trump’s leadership, change its trajectory? Let’s explore.

Somaliland’s Historical Struggles

Rebuilding Somaliland Post-Independence

Unlike many conflict-ridden regions, Somaliland didn’t fall into perpetual cycles of violence. Instead, it turned inward, relying on community-driven initiatives to foster peace. Elders, with their traditional authority, mediated conflicts and forged agreements that laid the foundation for stability.

This unique approach blended traditional governance with democratic ideals. While elected officials handled modern governance, clan elders remained central to conflict resolution. Over time, this hybrid system evolved into a robust framework that has helped Somaliland maintain peace for over three decades.

Achievements Without Recognition

Somaliland’s achievements are nothing short of extraordinary. It has established a functioning government, ratified a constitution, and introduced its own currency. Schools have reopened, markets have thrived, and Hargeisa, once in ruins, is now a bustling capital.

Regular elections have become a cornerstone of Somaliland’s governance, with peaceful transfers of power that many recognized nations struggle to emulate. All this has been achieved without international recognition or substantial foreign aid.

Strategic Importance and Geopolitics

Somaliland’s location next to the Gulf of Aden makes it a critical player in global trade and security. The Berbera Port, upgraded with investments from the UAE, serves as a regional trade hub connecting landlocked Ethiopia to the world.

Somaliland’s stability is an asset in a region plagued by piracy, insurgency, and terrorism. Its role in maintaining security along one of the world’s busiest shipping routes underscores its strategic value.

Why Somaliland Remains Unrecognized

The refusal to recognize Somaliland isn’t about its lack of progress—it’s about politics. Recognizing Somaliland would challenge Africa’s colonial-era borders, potentially sparking independence movements in regions like Biafra in Nigeria or Oromia in Ethiopia.

For the African Union, Somaliland represents a Pandora’s box. Recognizing it could destabilize fragile nations across the continent. Similarly, global powers like the U.S. and China are hesitant to disrupt the delicate balance of power in the Horn of Africa.

The Role of the Diaspora

Somalilanders abroad have played a pivotal role in the nation’s development. Remittances fund schools, hospitals, and businesses, while the diaspora advocates for international recognition. This global network is a testament to Somaliland’s resilience and resourcefulness.

Will Trump Recognize Somaliland?

Under Trump’s administration, there were reports suggesting the U.S. might become the first country to recognize Somaliland. Such a move would align with Trump’s “America First” policy, leveraging Somaliland as a strategic ally against Chinese influence in the region.

However, recognition hinges on Somaliland presenting itself as an indispensable partner. Offering military bases or preferential trade agreements could make recognition more appealing.

Conclusion

Somaliland’s journey is a testament to the power of resilience and self-determination. While recognition remains elusive, Somaliland has proven that it doesn’t need international validation to succeed.

But imagine a world where Somaliland is officially recognized. It would unlock new opportunities for trade, development, and diplomacy, setting a powerful precedent for how nations are judged—not by colonial-era borders but by their achievements and the will of their people.

The question is, will the world be brave enough to take that step?