Ilhan Omar and the Burden of Representation: Somalia and Somaliland-Americans Speak Out

By Ibrahim Mohamed

For more than a decade, Somali-Americans have navigated their place within the broader American social fabric quietly, often invisibly, and almost always without national attention. Their communities have built businesses, stabilized neighborhoods, and developed local civic institutions particularly in Minneapolis, Columbus, Seattle, and other pockets of the country. Yet the arrival of Ilhan Omar onto the national political stage transformed this landscape overnight. Her election was historic, inspiring many who saw her as a symbol of opportunity and representation.

However, with representation also came a level of scrutiny unprecedented for such a small immigrant community. The national spotlight followed her everywhere, and in that spotlight, every controversy, every statement, every political fight carried consequences far beyond the walls of Congress. Whether fair or not, Somali-Americans suddenly found themselves tethered to Ilhan Omar’s public persona in ways they never chose. And for many within the community, this shift, this forced visibility has brought unintended burdens.

A Representative of Whom?

Although Omar is Somali-American by heritage, the voters who consistently elect her are overwhelmingly white, progressive, liberal, and predominantly female. She became an icon for left-leaning Americans searching for a symbol of moral clarity and progressive courage. For this demographic, Ilhan Omar is not merely a congresswoman; she is a statement about immigration, feminism, intersectionality, and resistance to mainstream political norms.

But this dynamic created a revealing tension, the people who vote for her are not the same people who bear the social consequences of her most polarizing political battles. Somali-Americans do not constitute the electoral base that keeps her in office, yet they often absorb the public backlash generated by her political profile. The disconnect is sharp, and many within the Somali community both privately and publicly have begun to voice concern that their community carries reputational costs for decisions and controversies that were never theirs.

A Politics of Attention, Not Proximity

Critics within the community often argue that Omar’s political priorities have drifted far away from local concerns. Instead of focusing on issues directly affecting her constituents such as housing affordability, educational disparities, neighborhood safety, youth unemployment she frequently gravitates toward headline-grabbing global political controversies, particularly the Israel-Palestine conflict. She consistently engages ideological battle that doesn’t concern Somalis as a community.

For many Somali-Americans, especially those struggling to build stable lives and businesses, these international issues feel distant, disconnected, and irrelevant to their daily realities. Some express frustration that Omar’s political identity has become tied to a global activist persona, rather than the granular, neighborhood-based work expected of a member of Congress.

This gap has fueled a perception whether accurate or not that she is more invested in symbolic politics than pragmatic service. As one Somali community elder described it: “We needed a representative. What we got is a celebrity.”

Internal Divisions and Community Fatigue

Beyond national controversies, Omar’s presence has also affected Somali domestic politics within the U.S. She has, at times, become entangled in clan-based divides within the Somali diaspora, a sensitive and deeply rooted topic. Community organizers in Minnesota frequently remark that her influence can inflame internal rifts, especially when her statements or alliances align with specific political factions or clan narratives from the Horn of Africa.

Additionally, her involvement in political debates surrounding Somalia and Somaliland has stirred frustration in both communities. Somaliland-Americans, many of whom come from a completely different political background and national identity, often feel unintentionally swept into the same category as Somali-Americans from Somalia. For Somalilanders who did not vote for her and often do not agree with her political messaging her high-profile controversies become a burden they never asked to carry.

A Call for Community Agency

Increasingly, voices within both the Somali-American and Somaliland-American communities are expressing a desire to clearly delineate their own political identities from that of Ilhan Omar. Many feel that her platform and priorities do not reflect the issues they care about most, local economic development, neighborhood safety, education, and community cohesion.

Community leaders urge their members to exercise their democratic rights thoughtfully and to hold public officeholders accountable. For some, this includes the intention to support candidates who more directly represent their needs and values. They emphasize the importance of publicly affirming that no single political figure can claim to speak for all Somali or Somaliland-Americans. By doing so, they hope to prevent the use of their names or community affiliations for agendas that may not align with their own priorities.

As one community organizer explained: “We respect what she has achieved, but she is not our voice. It is up to us to make clear which issues matter to our people and who truly represents them.”

A Century-Old Community Drawn into New Battles

The irony is striking: Somalilanders have been part of American life for more than a century. As early as the 1920s, Somaliland seamen and traders settled in New York, Boston, and Seattle. Some even served in the U.S. military during World War II. Their communities have historically integrated quietly into American society, maintaining stable lives far from the political spotlight that now dominates conversations about Somali identity. Yet today, due to widespread public unfamiliarity with the distinction between Somalia and Somaliland, many Somaliland-Americans report being treated as if they are tied to Omar’s political controversies, despite sharing neither her constituency nor her political agenda.

The Consequences of Representational Overload

For such a small immigrant community estimated at far less than 1% of America’s nearly 60 million immigrants, the magnitude of national attention has been overwhelming. Somali-Americans often express a sense of being “over-represented” in media coverage due to Omar’s visibility. And this, in turn, shapes perceptions of the entire community, often in ways that feel unfair and disproportionate.

Community leaders emphasize that Somali-Americans are more diverse, more politically varied, and more socially grounded than any single elected official could capture. Their lives, histories, and contributions stretch far beyond the headlines that cluster around Ilhan Omar’s name.

Yet in this era of polarized politics and instant media cycles, nuance is a casualty. The actions of one highly visible politician can color perceptions of an entire diaspora particularly one still finding its footing in America.

The Unchosen Burden of Symbolism

In the end, the story of Ilhan Omar and the Somali-American community is not simply about politics. It is about representation, visibility, and the unintended consequences of symbolic leadership. It is about a community that spent decades building quiet, local stability, only to find itself thrust into national debates it did not initiate. And it is about the quiet frustration of many Somali-Americans who respect Omar’s achievements but feel that her political battles have made them more vulnerable, more scrutinized, and sometimes more misunderstood than ever before.

Whether history judges Ilhan Omar as a transformative leader or a polarizing figure, one truth remains: Somali and Somaliland-Americans continue to live with the ripple effects of her prominence effects they never fully chose, but now assertively seek to define, clarify, and manage themselves through civic action and public voice.

About the Author

Ibrahim Mohamed is a political analyst and economist with a focus on politics, democracy, human rights, and diplomacy. Follow him at X: @IbraM2035

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Saxafi Media.