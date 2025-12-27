Regional powers react Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, but international law shows Somaliland’s sovereignty is de jure, rooted in 1960 independence.

Israel’s recognition of the Republic of Somaliland has triggered one of the most coordinated diplomatic pushbacks seen in the Horn of Africa in years. The response has followed predictable alliance lines—Somalia and its principal backers invoking territorial integrity, while regional institutions fall back on inherited doctrine.

Yet beneath the unanimity of condemnation lies a deeper unease: Israel’s move has exposed unresolved legal contradictions that regional diplomacy has long avoided confronting.

Somalia: Absolute Rejection Framed as Sovereign Defense

Somalia’s federal government reacted with immediate and categorical rejection, describing Israel’s decision as an “unlawful attack” on its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister, Mogadishu reaffirmed its “absolute and non-negotiable commitment” to national unity, citing the Somali Provisional Constitution, the UN Charter, and the African Union Constitutive Act. The government declared Israel’s recognition “null and void” and warned that it risks destabilizing the Horn of Africa, the Red Sea, and the Gulf of Aden.

Somalia’s response went beyond legal language, warning that recognition of Somaliland could enable terrorist groups to exploit instability and opposing any foreign military presence that might draw Somalia into proxy conflicts.

However, Somalia’s position remains weakened by a fundamental reality: it has exercised no authority over Somaliland since 1991. While Mogadishu’s legal claim is institutionally reinforced, its practical control is absent—a gap that increasingly undermines the persuasiveness of its objections outside multilateral forums.

Egypt: Territorial Integrity as Strategic Shield

Egypt emerged as the principal diplomatic coordinator of opposition to Israel’s move. Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held immediate consultations with his Somali, Turkish, and Djiboutian counterparts, producing a joint condemnation that framed the recognition as a violation of international law and a threat to regional stability.

Cairo’s concerns extend well beyond Somalia. Egypt views any shift in the Horn of Africa through the lens of Red Sea security, Israeli regional influence, and its protracted confrontation with Ethiopia over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Recognition of Somaliland potentially strengthens Ethiopia’s access to alternative ports and introduces new strategic alignments near the Bab el-Mandeb—both deeply sensitive for Egypt.

For Cairo, defending Somalia’s territorial integrity is as much about preserving regional balance as it is about legal principle.

Turkey: Somali Unity as Strategic Investment

Turkey’s condemnation was among the strongest in tone. Ankara described Israel’s recognition as “unlawful,” “destabilizing,” and an overt interference in Somalia’s internal affairs.

Turkish officials explicitly linked the move to Israel’s broader regional conduct, including efforts to prevent recognition of a Palestinian state. Ankara emphasized that decisions regarding Somaliland must reflect “the will of all Somalis,” reaffirming its unwavering support for Somalia’s unity.

Turkey’s position is driven by deep strategic investment. It operates its largest overseas military base in Mogadishu, manages key infrastructure projects, and has anchored its Horn of Africa policy to the survival of the Somali federal project.

Recognition of Somaliland would undercut that investment and challenge Turkey’s role as Somalia’s primary external patron.

Djibouti: Cautious Alignment Under Competitive Pressure

Djibouti joined the joint condemnation while maintaining a noticeably restrained public posture. As a logistics hub hosting multiple foreign military bases and heavily dependent on Ethiopian trade, Djibouti is acutely sensitive to shifts in regional port dynamics.

Somaliland’s Berbera Port—managed by the UAE’s DP World and increasingly integrated into Ethiopian trade routes—poses a long-term competitive challenge.

Djibouti’s alignment with Egypt and Somalia reflects institutional loyalty rather than enthusiasm, shaped by economic vulnerability and strategic caution.

Saudi Arabia: Stability First, Doctrine Always

Saudi Arabia formally rejected Israel’s recognition, reaffirming full support for Somalia’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity. Riyadh described the move as a unilateral separatist action violating international law and warned against the creation of “parallel entities.”

Saudi policy reflects a preference for stability, institutional continuity, and alignment with Arab and Islamic consensus. While Saudi Arabia has economic interests across the Red Sea, it remains wary of any development that could fragment recognized states or set precedents applicable elsewhere in the region.

Ethiopia: Strategic Silence

Ethiopia’s response has been conspicuously absent. Addis Ababa has issued no public condemnation—a silence widely interpreted as tacit approval.

Landlocked Ethiopia has long pursued diversified access to the sea, and Somaliland’s Berbera corridor has become central to its trade and security planning. Recognition of Somaliland strengthens the durability of Ethiopian agreements and lowers political risk around long-term logistics investments.

Ethiopia has treated Somaliland as a functional partner for decades, regardless of its formal status. Silence, in this case, is strategic.

African Union: Doctrine Over Case-Specific Law

The African Union reiterated its longstanding position rejecting any recognition of Somaliland, grounding its stance in the Constitutive Act and the 1964 OAU decision on the inviolability of borders inherited at independence.

The AU Commission warned that recognition undermines Somalia’s unity and risks setting a dangerous continental precedent.

Yet Somaliland’s case exposes a central contradiction: its borders are precisely the colonial borders the AU claims to protect. Critics argue that the AU’s refusal to engage Somaliland on legal merits reflects institutional rigidity rather than principled law.

A 2005 AU fact-finding mission concluded that Somaliland’s case was “unique and self-justified.” Two decades later, no action has followed.

Arab League: Sovereignty Framed as Regional Defense

The Arab League condemned Israel’s recognition as provocative, unacceptable, and a violation of international law. Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit described the move as an assault on the sovereignty of an Arab and African state and warned it could destabilize the region.

The League explicitly linked the recognition to Israel’s broader regional conduct, reinforcing its framing of Somaliland through the prism of Arab solidarity and opposition to Israeli unilateralism.

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC): Institutional Stability Above All

The GCC issued a strong statement condemning Israel’s move as a grave violation of international law and a dangerous precedent threatening Horn of Africa stability.

The Council warned against recognizing “parallel entities” and reaffirmed support for Somalia in any measures taken to protect its sovereignty.

Privately, GCC member states differ. Publicly, institutional cohesion and avoidance of precedent dominate the bloc’s response.

Somaliland’s legal case

For more than three decades, Somaliland has been mislabeled a “de facto state.” That description is legally incorrect.

On 26 June 1960, Somaliland became an independent sovereign state through a British Order-in-Council. It was recognized by more than 35 countries, including permanent members of the UN Security Council. It possessed defined borders, a permanent population, a government, and the capacity to conduct foreign relations—meeting all criteria of statehood.

Somaliland’s independence predates the Somali Republic by five days.

The subsequent union with Italian Somalia lacked a valid, jointly ratified Act of Union. Separate, incompatible laws were passed; no consolidated legal instrument ever existed. In 1961, Somalilanders rejected the union in a referendum, and a British court later ruled that no lawful union had occurred.

Under international law, such a union is null ab initio.

Crucially, de jure recognition cannot be revoked retroactively. Recognition is a legal fact, not a political favor. This principle underpins the continued legal existence of states such as Estonia and Latvia during decades of illegal annexation.

Somaliland’s borders are colonial borders—the very lines protected by uti possidetis juris. Its post-1991 governance, elections, institutions, and security further reinforce state continuity.

Somaliland is not asking the international community to invent a new state. It is asking it to acknowledge one that already exists.

Israel’s recognition did not create Somaliland’s sovereignty. It acknowledged a legal reality long ignored.

In international law, facts endure. And the fact remains: Somaliland is not de facto. It is de jure—and it deserves re-recognition.