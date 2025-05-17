This article, “Why Somaliland Deserves Recognition,” written by Abdikani Abdek, argues that Somaliland deserves international recognition as an independent nation for several key reasons:

Why Somaliland Deserves Recognition

By Abdikani Abdek

For more than 30 years, there has been political stability, international investment, infrastructure development, and education. A nation that has not yet achieved international recognition is a leader in Africa’s democracy and rule of law.

Following an arrangement known as the “Heshiiskii Saanta” (The Hide arrangement) with the local elders, the British arrived in Somaliland on June 26, 1884. In order to secure their interests in the Red Sea and keep the French and Italians from settling in the area, the British formed a protectorate over Somaliland. They also looked for a dependable supply and food source for their naval station in Yemen’s Aden.

The elders of Somaliland and the British agreed that Somaliland would be a protectorate rather than a colony. In exchange, the British would promote collaboration in trade and regional security while refraining from meddling in domestic matters like religion, culture, and local government. The following was the agreement:

“We, the undersigned Elders of [Clan Name], agree to place ourselves under the protection of Her Majesty the Queen, so long as the British Government shall not interfere in our religion, customs, or trade.”

The emergence of independence movements and mounting international pressure to abolish colonial rule caused European nations to start pulling out of their African colonies by the late 1950s. Growing anti-colonial rebellions and global calls for a lasting settlement to the world’s conflicts served as the impetus for this.

On June 26, 1960, Somaliland became independent of the British government. Somaliland was granted independence by the British for a number of reasons, including:

The influence of Pan-Somalism, a movement advocating for the unification of all Somali-inhabited regions, including British Somaliland, Italian Somaliland, Djibouti, Ethiopia’s Somali region, and northeastern Kenya.

The political push by movements such as the Somali National League (SNL) that campaigned for independence and regional unification.

that campaigned for independence and regional unification. Somaliland’s limited economic value to Britain, which primarily used it as a supply base for Aden

After negotiations, Somaliland Elders and the British government agreed on a peaceful power transfer and recognized Somaliland as a sovereign country. At that time, Somaliland was recognized by 35 countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

Somaliland, as an independent country, was united with the Italian Somali Republic, forming the Somali Republic by voluntarily joining forces with Italian Somaliland. However, the union was tense, which resulted in the Somali government’s violent repression and genocide in the 1980s. Citing historical legitimacy and the right to self-determination, Somaliland declared its independence after the Somali government fell on 18 May 1991.

The quest for international recognition by Somaliland has been a persistent and highly debated topic since its restoration of independence from Somalia in 1991. Despite operating as a de facto independent state with its own government, currency, military, and constitution, Somaliland remains unrecognized internationally.

Political maturity and government stability

Unlike parts of the Horn of Africa that grapple with political instability, Somaliland has maintained a remarkable degree of peace and democratic governance for over 34 years. Somaliland’s commitment to democratic principles, periodic elections, and grassroots governance has fostered an environment conducive to investment.

Investors are particularly drawn to Somaliland’s predictable and stable political landscape, which starkly contrasts with the volatility experienced in other parts of the region. This stability has earned the confidence of international investors and development partners, who view Somaliland as a safe and promising environment for business ventures.

Economic Viability

The economy of Somaliland is full of unrealized potential, ranging from minerals and energy resources to agriculture and livestock. The nation is becoming more and more appealing to sectors like manufacturing, logistics, and renewable energy as its infrastructure continues to advance.

The foundation of Somaliland’s economy is the livestock trade, through which Somaliland exports its livestock to multiple countries in the Middle East.

International companies that are experts in mineral exportation have shown their interest in investing in mining minerals and drilling oil and gas deposits in Somaliland.

Although Somaliland’s position in the Horn of Africa is one of the sources of sustainable energy production, Solar and wind.

Somaliland’s natural resources offer a profitable potential for green investment as the need for renewable energy develops globally.

Regional Security Implications

The security of the region might be greatly improved by Somaliland’s recognition. Somaliland has played a crucial role in counter-piracy operations and preserving security along the Gulf of Aden as a reliable and helpful partner. Somaliland’s stability provides a tactical edge for foreign peacekeeping and counterterrorism operations, in contrast to Somalia’s unstable southern provinces.

International Legal Perspective

From the perspective of international law, historical legitimacy and the concept of self-determination ought to serve as the foundation for recognition. Self-determination and unique historical trajectories can serve as justifications for the creation of new states, as demonstrated by the cases of Eritrea, South Sudan, and Kosovo. Similar successful cases are echoed by Somaliland’s continual demand for recognition, which is further supported by its unique colonial past.

Why Recognition Matters

In addition to being a question of political legitimacy, Somaliland’s recognition is a calculated step to improve regional stability and economic development. Recognizing Somaliland’s accomplishments in governance, democracy, and regional security would encourage other aspirational countries. Thus, the moment has arrived for the international community to reconsider its position and grant Somaliland the recognition it so richly merits.

About the Author

Abdikani Abdek, A graduate of the School of Economics at the University of Hargeisa, with a Master’s degree in Security Strategy Studies from the Institute for Peace and Conflict Studies (IPCS). Currently based in Hargeisa, working as a Communications Officer and Security Policy Analyst. Specializes in strategic communication, and security policy analysis. He can be reached at X: @Abdiqaniabdek

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the SaxafiMedia editorial policy.